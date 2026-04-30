Mumbai Home Sales Reflect Stable Growth and Evolving Buyer Preferences: Rohan Khatau

Mr. Rohan Khatau, Director, CCI Projects on Mumbai home sales for April 2026.

“There were 13,538 sales in Mumbai during April, which was a continuous trend of 3–4% growth compared to the previous year. Despite the month-end rush impacting sales numbers, the bigger picture is that the market is stable and not volatile. The most significant change that is becoming apparent now is the behaviour of buyers- it is much more calculated, and there is a tendency to prefer projects with sustainable living qualities over projects with temporary value. This is particularly true in cases of large-scale projects like townships.”