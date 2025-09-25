Incognito Software Systems Partners with General Datatech to Deliver DOCSIS Provisioning Solution to Service Electric Cable TV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, September 25, 2025 — Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration, device management, and network intelligence solutions, today announced its partnership with General Datatech (GDT), a global IT solutions provider, to deliver Incognito’s DOCSIS provisioning solution to Service Electric Cable TV (SECTV), a broadband internet and telephone services provider serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

“As technology continues to evolve, it was critical for us to replace our legacy DOCSIS provisioning platform with a proven, future-ready solution,” said John M. Walson, President of SECTV. “Incognito stood out as the clear choice thanks to their leadership in this space, extensive experience, and responsive North American-based support.”

The deployment utilizes Incognito’s Broadband Command Center, equipping SECTV with a carrier-grade platform that supports end-to-end device provisioning and management, accelerates the rollout of multi-play services, enhances subscriber experiences with reliable and secure connectivity, and streamlines operations. The solution’s intelligent provisioning capabilities enable operators to automatically and accurately configure and manage any device, regardless of vendor, firmware version, or DOCSIS version, across any access technology.

“We are very pleased that GDT has chosen Incognito to continue providing DOCSIS provisioning now and in the future,” said Gary Knee, CEO at Incognito. “This is a testament to our commitment to support any service over any network. By working together with GDT, we’re enabling operators like SECTV to meet their business goals faster.”

SECTV will also be leveraging Incognito’s Service Activation Center (SAC) for its new fiber network. With Incognito’s automated service provisioning and activation platform, operators gain a unified, catalog-driven approach to service order management, facilitating service rollout to monetize services quickly, reduce IT costs, and improve the subscriber experience.