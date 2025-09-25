doxo’s All-in-One Bill Pay Calendar Simplifies Consumers’ Biggest Challenge in Staying on Top of Household Bills

SEATTLE, September 25, 2025 –– For millions of Americans, the monthly ritual of organizing and paying bills is a fragmented, time-consuming, and often frustrating task. Handling payments across various biller websites, bank portals, and payment methods leads to missed due dates, late fees, overdraft fees, and a lack of financial transparency. That’s why doxo, an innovative all-in-one bill pay service, has launched the Unified Bill Pay Calendar—a groundbreaking solution to this pervasive problem.

This new, unique feature is a core component of doxoBILLS All-in-One Bill Pay, providing users with a single, comprehensive view of all household bills, whether they are paid through doxo’s extensive directory or marked as paid externally. The Unified Bill Pay Calendar is FREE for all doxo user accounts as part of doxoBILLS. Free Payment Delivery is available for doxo user accounts who pay with a Linked Bank Account within doxo. Watch video to learn more: doxo.com/w/videos/doxobills-unified-bill-pay-calendar

The Problem: Fragmented Bill Pay Costs Americans Enormous Time and Money Managing Bills Each Month

The average U.S. household manages 13 different bills each month. These include utilities, housing, internet, auto payments, insurance, loans, and credit cards. To pay these bills, households average 3.6 payment methods a month, with the vast majority (90%) using more than one.

Each bill often requires a separate login, different website, and a unique payment process. This creates a complex financial juggling act that is difficult to track and easy to mismanage. The challenge is further compounded by the need to manage varying due dates for each bill and navigate multiple payment systems, which increases the risk of incurring late fees.

In fact, late fees due to missed payments cost U.S. households a staggering $23 billion annually. Plus, issues like impacts on credit scores, identity theft, overdraft fees, and other related costs exacerbate the fragmented bill payment problem. Altogether, these hidden costs exceed $196 billion for U.S. households each year.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to play a constant game of catch-up just to stay current on their bills,” said Steve Shivers, Co-founder and CEO of doxo. “We understand the immense challenge that Americans encounter in managing their bills. To address this issue, we have developed the Unified Bill Pay Calendar. Our goal is to empower consumers and help eliminate the hidden costs associated with bills that plague every American household. We aim to simplify this essential task by providing better organization, automation, and visibility, no matter how or where consumers pay their bills.”

The Solution: doxo’s Unified Bill Pay Calendar – Your Centralized Command Center for Bills

doxo’s Unified Bill Pay Calendar is a revolutionary answer to bill pay chaos, offering a centralized, intelligent approach tailored to each user’s unique financial situation. With just one secure login, doxo empowers users to:

Organize all upcoming due dates in a single, intuitive calendar.

Utilize doxo’s Smart Biller Finder to easily locate and complete a list of household bills.

Pay any bill from over 120,000 billers within doxo.

Track bills paid both within and outside of the doxo platform, including those paid on other billing sites, through bank portals, or other methods.

Receive timely reminders and alerts, color-coded to indicate urgency.

Schedule and automate recurring payments to help avoid missed due dates.

By consolidating every payment and service provider into one platform, doxo helps eliminate common causes of missed payments, forgotten due dates, and costly fees, providing an unparalleled level of control and clarity.

doxoBILLS: The Six Essentials of Bill Pay

The Unified Bill Pay Calendar is one of the six essential elements of doxoBILLS — the most comprehensive solution for managing household bills. Together, these components provide unmatched financial security, visibility, and control:

Unified Bill Pay Calendar

Private Pay Wallet™

Real-Time Bank Balance (with linked bank account)

$1M Identity Theft Protection

Credit Score Protection

Insights

Built on doxo’s advanced Bill Pay OS, doxoBILLS ensures users can manage their finances with confidence and clarity, anytime, anywhere.

doxoPLUS is a monthly subscription providing bill pay protections for $5.99 per month (plus tax where applicable). Learn more about doxoPLUS.