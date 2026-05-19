Bharti AXA Life reports strong FY26 performance, NBP up 44 Percentage

Mumbai, May 19 : Bharti AXA Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has reported a robust performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a strong shift in its growth trajectory.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance delivered a breakout FY26 performance, with new business premium growing by approximately 44% year-on-year to ₹1,069 crore a rate nearly three times the industry average. This strong growth momentum was driven by distribution expansion, improved business quality, and disciplined cost management, resulting in the Value of New Business (VNB) turning positive. Productivity-led gains in proprietary channels spearheaded growth, while strategic partnerships expanded the bancassurance network to nine partners and consolidated the company’s wealth management presence. The group segment saw hyper-growth, fuelled by a strong entry into the Group Term Life business. Additionally, the company maintained a healthy solvency ratio of 191%, well above the regulatory requirement of 150%.

Parag Raja, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, commented,

“FY26 has been a defining year for Bharti AXA Life. By delivering 44% growth—triple the industry rate—we have proven the strength of our distribution and the resonance of our product suite. Our shift to a positive VNB is an important milestone, reflecting evidence of the operational leverage kicking in as we scale.”

He further added,