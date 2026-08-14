India First. Comfort First. Celebrate the Freedom to Upgrade with Voltas and Voltas Beko

Mumbai, Aug 14: As a brand trusted by millions and firmly rooted in the needs of Indian consumers, Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC brand from the house of Tata, has unveiled its Independence Day 2026 Offers across air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Valid from 15th to 31st August 2026, the offers combine attractive cashback benefits and easy financing schemes to make premium, energy-efficient appliances more accessible. Reflecting Voltas’ enduring commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored for Indian homes, the campaign celebrates the spirit of independence by empowering consumers to upgrade to smarter, more comfortable living.

Celebrating the spirit of independence, Voltas is empowering consumers with the freedom to upgrade their homes through a range of accessible and flexible financing solutions. Customers can choose from easy EMI options through leading financial institutions, along with zero down payment and low upfront payment schemes, making it easier to bring home advanced cooling and home appliance solutions without compromising on aspirations.

Further enhancing convenience, consumers can benefit from extended EMI tenures of up to 18 months on select air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines through partner financiers. Attractive cashback offers through participating banks, credit cards and digital payment platforms add to the overall value proposition, enabling customers to enjoy greater savings on their purchases.

The Independence Day offers are available across a wide portfolio of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, including inverter air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Consumers can visit Voltas brand stores, authorized retail outlets, or leading e-commerce platforms to avail these limited-period benefits.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited, said, “As the festive season begins with the spirit of Independence Day, it is a time to celebrate India’s aspirations, progress and the freedom to embrace a better lifestyle. At Voltas, we are proud to support these aspirations by making innovative, energy-efficient air conditioning and home appliance solutions more accessible to consumers across the country. Our wide array of products ranging from air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, water dispensers and water coolers, are designed to enhance everyday living. Through these special offers, we hope to give families the confidence to upgrade their homes, backed by the trust, reliability and value that generations of Indian consumers have come to associate with the Voltas brand.”

For decades, Voltas has earned the trust of Indian consumers through its unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability and customer-centricity. Guided by this enduring legacy, the brand continues to make advanced, energy-efficient solutions more accessible, helping households across India enjoy greater comfort, convenience and peace of mind.