Parle Products spotlights the rich taste of Smoothies Butter Candy with its latest campaign

Mumbai, Aug14: Parle Products, India’s FMCG company, has unveiled a new campaign for Parle Smoothies Butter Candy, crafted with a distinctive blend of butter, cream and caramel. The campaign highlights the product’s rich formulation and the smooth, melt-in-the-mouth experience that sets Smoothies apart.

Parle Smoothies Butter Candy brings together butter, cream and caramel in a rich combination, with a higher amount of butter and cream that gives the candy its distinctive taste and smooth texture. The richer formulation enhances the overall indulgence of the candy, offering consumers a creamy and buttery experience with every piece.

The campaign has been conceptualised to bring this distinctive product experience to the forefront, highlighting the richness of butter and cream in Smoothies along with its blend of caramel. By focusing on what makes the product different from other candies, the campaign aims to strengthen awareness for Smoothies and build a clear taste proposition around its richer, smoother experience.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Products, said,

“Consumers today are increasingly looking for more distinctive taste experiences, and product differentiation plays an important role in shaping their choices. Smoothies Butter Candy stands out with its rich combination of butter, cream and caramel, with a higher amount of butter and cream that gives it a smoother and more indulgent character. Through this campaign, we want to bring this product difference to the forefront and give consumers a clear reason to choose and experience Smoothies.”

With this latest campaign, Parle Products aims to strengthen the positioning of Smoothies Butter Candy by highlighting what sets its formulation apart. The campaign brings focus to the product’s richer blend of butter and cream, complemented by caramel, to reinforce Smoothies as a distinctive offering in the confectionery category.