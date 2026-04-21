India, South Korea Boost Economic Ties

New Delhi, Apr 21 (BNP): Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal engaged in strategic discussions with senior leadership from South Korea, reinforcing the shared commitment to deepen economic and technological cooperation.

The dialogue centred on expanding bilateral trade, accelerating investment flows, and strengthening collaboration in high-growth sectors such as digital innovation, green energy, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. Both sides also explored ways to enhance supply chain resilience and promote industry partnerships in emerging technologies, including semiconductors.

Highlighting India’s reform-driven growth trajectory, the ministers underscored the country’s focus on ease of doing business and its attractiveness as a global investment destination. They invited greater participation from Korean enterprises in India’s expanding industrial and innovation ecosystem.

The discussions reflected a forward-looking approach, with both nations expressing confidence in scaling up their strategic partnership through targeted initiatives and deeper institutional engagement. The meetings are expected to catalyse new opportunities for cooperation and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

This engagement marks another step in strengthening the long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship between India and South Korea, anchored in shared economic priorities and global outlook.