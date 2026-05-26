STUDDS Launches the Helios Effect: A New Decal Edition of Its Flagship Full-Face Helmet

May 26 : STUDDS Accessories Ltd., one of the world’s two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, has announced the launch of the Helios Effect, the latest variant of its flagship full-face helmet. The Helios Effect introduces a new visual identity to a model that has proven itself across geographies, bringing a more assertive graphic character while retaining the safety and comfort specifications that made it a strong performer in India and other markets.

Studds Helios was originally developed with SEA riders in mind and launched first in the Philippines, where it established a strong foothold in a competitive full-face segment. Since then, it has established a strong presence in Colombia, Mexico and many other countries. Encouraged by its initial reception in those markets, STUDDS introduced the Helios to the Indian market, where it has since become one of the company’s more visible full-face offerings. New decals have become a natural extension of the range as the model matured. The Effect is the latest in this progression, following the Unicolor, D1 Asphalt, D2 Circuit and Superman Edition.

Design Language: The Helios Effect

The Effect graphic is built around large, sweeping polygonal planes that carve the shell into distinct colour zones using hard, straight edges terminating in sharp points, referencing the faceted panel language of contemporary sports car bodywork and performance fairings. Broader colour fields on the jaw and side panels, taper into sharper forms toward the crown, giving each variant a planted, aggressive stance. The graphic to shell ratio keeps the composition legible at road distance.

Each colour option has a distinct character. The Black & Chameleon Blue uses iridescent pigment that shifts from turquoise to green depending on angle and light. The Black & Red Metallic Foil uses foil in specific panels rather than paint, producing a shinier, more intense light reflection that paint alone cannot replicate. Across the remaining four variants, the palette moves from sharp two-tone contrast in the White & Black, through the tonal discipline of the two Black & Grey options, to the composed deep navy of the Black & Blue. The graphic framing around the ventilation openings draws attention to the helmet’s functional architecture, and the Helios inscription is integrated into the vent ridge.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said,

“The Helios has been an important model for us, both in international markets where it first found its audience and in India where it has built genuine momentum. It was designed for riders who want a full-face helmet that does not compromise on features or protection, and that is what it has consistently delivered. The Helios Effect gives that same product a more expressive graphic identity.”

Features

Silicone Coated Dual Visor

The helmet carries a silicone-coated dual visor system comprising a clear outer visor and an inner smoked sun visor. The coating reduces dust and particulate adhesion while keeping visor operation consistent over time. The inner sun visor allows riders to manage changing light conditions without stopping to swap out the main visor.

AntiFog100 Lens

A specialised anti-fog film bonded to the inner face of the visor resists fogging for 100 seconds, three times the industry standard, maintaining clear sightlines in cold, humid and wet conditions.

One Touch Quick Release Visor

A single-touch mechanism allows the visor to be removed and refitted without tools, enabling quick field cleaning or replacement without interrupting a ride.

Dynamic Ventilation System

Front intake vents draw fresh air through the helmet while rear exhaust ports expel accumulated heat. The airflow path is engineered in conjunction with the shell geometry to keep the internal environment regulated across extended use and in demanding weather conditions.

Smart and Stylish Vents

The vent openings are integrated into the shell form rather than mounted on its surface, contributing to airflow consistency and preserving the visual lines of the design.

Aerodynamic Design with Sporty Spoiler

The shell profile is shaped to cut through wind resistance and reduce drag at speed. A rear spoiler improves stability at highway pace while adding to the helmet’s forward-leaning visual character.

Regulated Density EPS

The impact liner is constructed from regulated density Expanded Polystyrene, with zones of varying density that distribute and absorb impact energy differently depending on where a collision force is applied. This provides calibrated protection across the full head surface.

High Impact Resistant Outer Shell

The outer shell is injection moulded from high-impact engineering thermoplastic, selected for its ability to withstand external forces while keeping the overall weight of the helmet in check.

Hypoallergenic Liner

The interior liner uses hypoallergenic material that minimises the risk of skin irritation during extended wear, a consideration particularly relevant for riders in hot and humid conditions where the liner stays in sustained contact with skin.

Replaceable Liner

The liner is removable and can be swapped out when needed, keeping the interior fresh and extending the helmet’s usable life without requiring replacement of the whole product.

Removable and Replaceable Lower Trim

The lower trim section detaches for cleaning or replacement, protecting the shell from contact damage during storage and handling.

Cataphote Retro-Reflective Padding

Reflective material embedded in the inner lining and rear collar bounces vehicle headlights back toward their source. This substantially increases the rider’s visibility to approaching traffic in low-light and night conditions without any visible change to the helmet’s appearance in daylight.

Eyeglass EasyFit

Dedicated recesses in the cheek pads accommodate spectacle arms without creating pressure points, allowing riders who wear glasses to use the helmet comfortably through long rides.

Speaker Pockets

Ear pockets in the liner are sized to accept audio devices and intercom speakers, allowing electronics to be fitted flush without adding bulk against the head.

Quick Release Chin Strap

The chin strap uses a quick-release buckle that can be operated with one hand, designed for fast and secure fastening and, critically, for rapid removal in an emergency.

Stainless Steel Rust-Proof Buckle

The buckle is stainless steel, maintaining structural integrity and resistance to corrosion through sustained exposure to rain, sweat and humidity across the product’s service life.

UV Resistant Paint

The paint finish across all colour options is UV resistant, protecting the shell surface and graphic work from fading or discolouration under prolonged sun exposure.

Lightweight Construction

Weight has been minimised across the helmet’s construction at 1.4 Kg to reduce neck and shoulder fatigue, making the helmet as well suited to daily urban use as it is to longer rides.

ISI and DOT Certification

The Helios Effect carries ISI certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards under IS 4151 and DOT certification under FMVSS No. 218, meeting Indian and US safety standards respectively.