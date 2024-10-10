Indian Overseas Bank Commemorates National Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Focus on Collective Digital Safety

As part of a global effort to recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) joins the initiative to promote digital security and resilience. This year’s theme, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is “Cyber Surakshit Bharat – #Satarknagrik. Secure Our World,” emphasizing the critical need for a united approach in safeguarding our digital environment.

In observance of this important month, IOB hosted a comprehensive Infosec Event at the Central Office, organized by M/s Excedor. The event witnessed active participation from employees, underscoring the bank’s commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity posture.

Speaking at the event, the Mr. Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Overseas Bank highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the annual action plan submitted to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). “As cyber threats continue to evolve and grow more complex, our dedication to robust digital security remains unwavering. This initiative not only strengthens our cybersecurity framework but also reaffirms our proactive approach to addressing cybercrime challenges,” he stated.

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the IT department. This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, IOB calls on all stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in creating a safe and secure digital ecosystem.

Together, we can foster a Cyber Surakshit Bharat and create a secure world for all.