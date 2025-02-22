Miami’s Newest Bank Set to Open March 17

Miami, FL, February 22, 2025 — BankMiami is pleased to announce that it is planning to open its doors on March 17, 2025. Known as a day of good fortune, this date marks the beginning of a new era in banking, where custom financial solutions meet unparalleled customer service. BankMiami will be the first de novo bank to open since 2008, and the first ever woman-founded bank in Miami.

“Our mission is to provide tailored banking solutions that truly meet the needs of our

community,” said Mary Usategui, President & CEO of BankMiami. “We believe that every client deserves a banking experience that is as unique as they are. We are proud to be the bank that our clients have been asking for.”

With a focus on innovation and personalized service, BankMiami has assembled a team of top financial professionals from across the industry. “Our team brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence,” said Daniel Martinez, Chief Banking Officer of BankMiami. “We are excited to connect with our clients on a personal level, offering solutions that are not only effective but also meaningful.”

Chief Operating & Financial Officer, David Monter, added, “Our advanced technology sets us apart from traditional banks. We leverage cutting-edge solutions to streamline operations and enhance our customer’s experience, while never losing sight of client service. Our goal is to create a seamless banking experience that empowers our clients and meets their evolving needs.”

Temporarily, BankMiami will be operating out of the Buro Coworking Offices in South

Miami (5966 South Dixie Highway, South Miami), with plans to transition to its

permanent location (1515 Sunset Drive, Coral Gables) in the summer. BankMiami plans to host a grand opening event once it moves to its new location, where it will invite the community to celebrate the Bank’s commitment to exceptional service and innovative banking.