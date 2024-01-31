Infiniti Mall foresees a focus on retail and priority sectors in Union Budget 2024

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Union Budget 2024, Mr. Gaurav Balani, DGM-Marketing, Infiniti Mall shares, “Multiple aspects are at play inorder to ensure and create a holistic experience for our patrons in the mall considering customers are the cornerstone of any business. With an inflation rate of 5.69% recorded in December 2023, it is necessary for the upcoming Union Budget to counter new policies, which in turn will help maintain consistency in customer demand and business for retail centers. Further, we also wish for a decent reduction in tax slabs for retailers, with the endeavor of maximizing overall sector growth.

We also anticipate the budget to address technological integration for retail centers, which fasten the pace of mall-wide adoption, which could assist us in improving operational efficiency and improving turnaround time. A policy on training retail workforce to gain the skills to utilize technology and effectively meet objectives, would be noteworthy. Lastly, we look forward to some positive announcements in the commercial leasing and green retail space, for us to ensure sustainable long-term growth.”