ENvue Medical Moves NanoVibronix Manufacturing to the United States, Consolidates R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel, Increasing Operational Efficiencies and Cost Reduction Opportunities

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 — ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced it has completed the transition of its NanoVibronix manufacturing operations from Israel to the United States, and consolidated its research and development operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, supporting the Company’s broader initiative to reduce operating expenses and improve its cost structure.

“Completing the transition of our NanoVibronix product line manufacturing to the United States marks the achievement of a major strategic operational initiative for the Company,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical. “By consolidating our manufacturing operations domestically, we expect to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline supply chain management, while enhancing operational oversight as we continue to grow.”

By completing this transition, the Company now manufactures its entire NanoVibronix line in the United States, leveraging these U.S.-based operations to establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth and strategic expansion.

The NanoVibronix product line comprises the Company’s acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology and are intended for use in home or care settings.