IREM® introduces GRESB points pathway tool to align CSP certification with portfolio performance

[CHICAGO — August 4, 2026] IREM® (Institute of Real Estate Management) has introduced the CSP GRESB points pathway tool, an interactive planning resource that helps owners, sustainability teams, and property management partners estimate how pursuing the IREM Certified Sustainable Property (CSP) certification could support a portfolio’s GRESB Performance score.

The CSP GRESB points pathway tool helps organizations:

Understand how operational certifications may contribute to GRESB performance.

Identify opportunities to expand certification coverage across a portfolio.

Compare certification strategies and estimate related investment levels.

Align sustainability initiatives with investor and stakeholder expectations.

Turn complex GRESB scoring concepts into actionable portfolio planning decisions.

The tool helps users model potential GRESB point lift, plan certification coverage across a portfolio, compare CSP with other operational certification options, estimate CSP fees by volume tier, and translate certification decisions to investor-facing results.

“GRESB performance is increasingly shaped by what happens at the property level, and this tool gives owners, managers, and sustainability teams a clearer way to see how operational certification can support larger portfolio goals,” says 2026 IREM President Mindy Gronbeck, CPM®, CCIM. “It takes a complex scoring concept and turns it into a practical planning conversation. That’s exactly where IREM can make a difference and help property professionals bridge day-to-day operations with measurable sustainability performance.”

For owners and managers navigating ESG expectations, the tool offers a clearer path to ask better questions, plan earlier, and align the right assets with the right certification strategy. For experts supporting those teams, it provides a practical framework for turning complex GRESB scoring mechanics into actionable portfolio decisions.

Read more about the tool and how it ties building sustainability certification to GRESB performance in the IREM blog,