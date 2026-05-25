Modern Keyhole Spine Surgery Emerging as a Game-Changer for Slipped Disc Treatment: Experts

Hyderabad, India – May 2026: Back pain and slipped discs are increasingly affecting working professionals and younger adults across India, emerging as one of the leading causes of reduced productivity, missed workdays, and limited daily activity. Medical experts say that advancements in minimally invasive spine procedures are significantly transforming treatment outcomes for patients suffering from chronic back pain and sciatica.

According to Dr. Raghu Samala, M.Ch (Neurosurgery,AIIMS, New Delhi), Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, modern endoscopic spine surgery techniques are enabling faster recovery, smaller incisions, and reduced post-operative discomfort for suitable patients.

“Many patients fear spine surgery because they associate it with prolonged recovery and major procedures. However, with modern endoscopic lumbar discectomy techniques, selected patients can often walk on the same day and recover much faster compared to traditional approaches,” said Dr. Raghu Samala.

A slipped disc occurs when the soft cushioning disc between spinal bones protrudes and compresses nearby nerves, often causing lower back pain, leg pain (sciatica), numbness, tingling, or weakness. Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, obesity, poor posture, smoking, and lack of physical activity are among the major contributing factors.

Experts emphasize that not all slipped discs require surgery. In many cases, symptoms improve with conservative management, including physiotherapy, medications, activity modification, weight management, and lifestyle changes. However, surgery may become necessary when persistent nerve compression leads to severe pain, weakness, or reduced mobility despite non-surgical treatment.

Dr. Samala explained that endoscopic spine surgery, often referred to as “keyhole spine surgery,” involves using a tiny incision—typically less than one centimetre—through which a camera and specialized instruments are inserted to remove the offending disc fragment.

Compared to conventional open or microscopic discectomy, endoscopic procedures may offer several advantages in appropriately selected patients, including:

Minimal muscle and tissue damage

Smaller scars

Reduced blood loss

Lower early post-operative pain

Faster mobilisation and shorter hospital stay

He further noted that while minimally invasive techniques are highly effective in many cases, traditional microscopic or open surgery may still be the preferred option for patients with complex spinal instability, severe narrowing, multiple-level disease, or prior surgeries.

Medical experts also caution against ignoring certain emergency warning signs associated with severe spinal nerve compression, including loss of bladder or bowel control, numbness around the groin region, sudden leg weakness, or difficulty walking. Such symptoms may indicate cauda equina syndrome, a rare but serious medical emergency requiring urgent surgical intervention.

“With proper diagnosis, patient selection, and timely treatment, most patients with slipped discs can return to active and productive lives. The key is early evaluation and choosing the most appropriate treatment approach based on the individual condition rather than relying on MRI findings alone,” Dr. Samala added.

Over the years, Dr. Samala has contributed extensively to neurosurgical research and academic literature through multiple national and international peer-reviewed publications in the fields of epilepsy surgery, functional neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, and neurotrauma.

Healthcare experts believe that increasing awareness about early diagnosis, physiotherapy, ergonomic lifestyle habits, and modern minimally invasive treatment options can help reduce the long-term burden of spinal disorders in India.