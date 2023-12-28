Invoicemart partners with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact to empower Women-led MSMEs

Bengaluru, December 28, 2023 – Invoicemart, India’s leading Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS) platform, operated by A.TReDS Ltd., a joint venture between Axis Bank Ltd and mjunction Services Ltd, announced its collaboration with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), not-for-profit organisation, to create a positive social impact by offering value added services to women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Currently, Invoicemart has 25000+ MSMEs registered on the platform out of which 20% are women-led MSMEs who are keen to expand their business and constantly looking for support to build their ecosystem. Through GFSI’s Investment Readiness and Digital Transformation of Women-led Small Business (IRDT-WSB) program, both the entities will support women entrepreneurs at an early-stage to become investment and market ready, by helping them build a robust business plan and formalizing it, enhancing sales and marketing channels, increasing financial performance, improving customer engagement, and creating digital strategy.