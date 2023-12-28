Ho! Ho! Holly Jolly Christmas at Growel’s 101 Mall

Mumbai, December 28, 2023: Radiating in the glow of Christmas decorations, Growel’s 101 Mall, Suburban Mumbai’s beloved family destination, presented a joyous Christmas weekend for its customers with the ‘Ho! Ho! Holly Jolly Christmas’ celebrations.

The magnificent, glittering Christmas Tree positioned in the mall’s atrium is providing the ideal backdrop to capture the festive cheer of the season. The festive gate at the mall’s entry and the overall decor theme of the mall this Christmas revolved around the artistic renditions of gift boxes, symbolising the spirit of giving during Christmas, complemented by various other enchanting Christmas elements.

Speaking about the festivities at the mall, Gerald Mathew, General Manager, Growel’s 101 Mall, said, “At Growel’s 101, we are delighted to enhance the year-end festivities by curating an unforgettable family experience for our cherished shoppers. In addition to enticing shopping offers, we had meticulously planned an array of engaging activities. From captivating photo-worthy decorations to interactive family engagements and delightful opportunities for children to meet Santa, we crafted a truly memorable holiday celebration.”

Special activities at Growel’s 101 included the magic of Santa Home Visits on December 23rd – exclusively through photo contests, Meet & Greet with Santa on December 24th, and on Christmas Day, December 25th, the spectacular ‘Santa Parade’ saw children completely mesmerised as they joined the parade around the mall. Throughout the weekend leading up to Christmas, there were an array of DIY workshops and entertaining games suitable for both children and families.

But the excitement doesn’t end here till 7th January 2024, about 24 couples will win ‘Dinner Vouchers’ and one lucky couple will win a grand Mega Prize of a holiday trip to Dubai.