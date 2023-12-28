Bengaluru, 28 December, 2023: In the realm of sports storytelling, Star Sports – India’s leading sports broadcaster – soars to new heights with its flagship ‘Believe’ series. This trailblazing series, driven by the innate desire of fans for contextually relevant original programming, has become a resounding show of celebrating hero moments, and demonstrating to fans that anything is achievable; inspiring them to believe. The inaugural episode, ‘Believe – A Diwali Miracle’ featuring cricketing virtuoso Virat Kohli, received immense love as 73 million viewers tuned in on television to watch the two-part inaugural story, and over 11.2 million views were garnered on Star Sports’ social handles (YouTube and Facebook) for the show. The show was also aired in the UK, US, Canada, Middle East, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the success of the first episode of the ‘Believe’ series, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, “The phenomenal success of the ‘Believe’ series serves as a powerful testament to fans’ appetite for relevant original programming. At Star Sports, we firmly believe in the transformative power of high-quality content—content that not only entertains but also inspires and forges a profound connection with fans on a deeper, more meaningful level. It reinforces our commitment to delivering narratives that resonate globally and transcend the conventional boundaries of sports broadcasting.”

Beyond the impressive numbers, the 'Believe' series stands as a testament to providing athletes with a voice to share their journeys, offering fans a glimpse into their minds, and inspiring the next generation of sports stars. Building on the momentum, the upcoming episode will feature KL Rahul detailing his remarkable comeback from a point where walking seemed impossible to becoming India's wicketkeeper for the World Cup, returning stronger than ever before to be the point of difference in India's enthralling campaign. The feature will air after the first Test match between South Africa & India on the Star Sports Network.