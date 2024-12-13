IPRS Highlights Indian Music Diversity at Serendipity Festival 2024

December 12th, 2024: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is all set to launch the IPRS Stage, at the upcoming Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Panaji, Goa, from December 15 to 22. This vibrant platform promises to discover and promote emerging creators, regional artists, and hidden talents from across India, while celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage. By focusing on regional, folk, and emerging artists, IPRS Stage aims to spotlight exceptional talent from even the remotest corners of the country. It offers them a unique opportunity to connect with music lovers, industry professionals, and renowned artists from leading music markets. Through this initiative, IPRS seeks to preserve India’s cultural heritage, empower local artists with the visibility they deserve, and bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary platforms, ensuring regional and folk music resonates with a broader audience and fosters collaboration and cultural exchange.

The IPRS Stage at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 will present an exciting lineup of performances celebrating the diversity of Indian music. On December 16, Mythical Melodies, led by Dr. Ulka Mayur, will explore the ancient orgin of Indian music through evocative narratives and traditional instruments. On December 17, Project Folks-Wagon by Madhur Padwal will take the audience on a captivating journey through India’s folk traditions, featuring unique instruments and multilingual melodies. On December 20, Jaadoo Bastar by Daira will offer a harmonious mix of modern art-rock and traditional Bastar tunes, performed in Halbi, Bhatri, and Gondi.

A key highlight at the festival is the panel discussion scheduled for December 19, titled “Navigating Intellectual Property Rights in the Music Industry.” This session will bring together industry leaders to explore crucial topics like music publishing, copyright, licensing, managing rights and royalties for new-age creators. Panelists include Rakesh Nigam (CEO of IPRS), Atul Churamani (Managing Director of Turnkey Music & Publishing), Mayur Puri (lyricist, screenwriter, actor, and IPRS Board Member), and Rafael Pereira, (Executive Trustee of IMX). The discussion will provide invaluable insights for music creators, independent artists and industry professionals seeking to navigate the evolving music industry landscape.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, shares, “The IPRS Stage at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 is more than a platform to showcase talent; it is a groundbreaking initiative designed to identify, empower, and celebrate the rich musical heritage of our nation and its creators. By spotlighting artists from diverse regions and remote corners of the country, it ensures every unique musical creation across genres gets the recognition it deserves, fostering creativity and appreciation for India’s cultural legacy. The IPRS Stage is a significant step in discovering emerging talent, showcasing India’s unparalleled musical diversity, and sharing it with audiences far and wide.” Mayur Puri, songwriter, actor, and IPRS Board Member, adds, “The IPRS Stage will offer emerging and regional artists a chance to shine on a national platform, helping them connect with a wider audience and community of music creators across the country. It allows creators, particularly those from remote areas, to showcase their talent and share their stories through music. This initiative is about celebrating diversity, creativity, and the rich traditions of Indian music while shaping its future.”

With the IPRS Stage set to make its mark at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024, this initiative promises to celebrate the transformative power of music and its ability to unite and inspire. IPRS invites everyone to join this celebration of talent, diversity, and creativity, while also engaging in thought-provoking conversations on the importance of intellectual property rights in shaping the future of Indian music.