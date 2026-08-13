Island Computing to Launch India’s First Fully Managed Sovereign Cloud

India, Aug 13: Island Computing announced the general availability of its fully managed sovereign cloud platform from 15 August 2026, India’s Independence Day. The date reflects the company’s broader mission of national sovereignty in digital infrastructure. While a significant share of India’s cloud economy remains dependent on infrastructure operated by foreign providers and subject to external jurisdictions, Island Computing is Indian by design: its data centers, hardware, operating entity, and cloud operations are built to remain within India and aligned with Indian law. The platform gives enterprises, government bodies, and builders a path to run critical workloads with greater jurisdictional control, auditability, and confidence in India’s digital future.

India’s first fully managed sovereign cloud engineered ground-up in India for the modern workloads.

Islands provision in 90 seconds . Production-grade, highly scalable, fault-resistant applications deploy in 3 minutes . Secure by default.

. Production-grade, highly scalable, fault-resistant applications deploy in . Secure by default. 30% lower cost on the published benchmark workload compared to equivalent AWS Mumbai region configurations.

Approximately 80% of India’s US$26.4 billion cloud spend in 2026 flows to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other foreign players, leaving critical data, applications, and workloads subject to jurisdictions and legal frameworks outside India’s control. Island Computing is Sovereign by Design: the technology, the underlying hardware infrastructure, the distributed control and data plane, the identity systems and the audit log sit under Indian law, operated by an Indian entity, inside India.

“India is the fastest-growing tech economy in the world, and that growth deserves infrastructure it fully owns. Sovereignty isn’t a constraint, it’s a competitive advantage, it means our banks, our government, and our builders can move fast without ever giving up control of the stack their future runs on,” said Vishal Sirohi, Founder and CEO, Island Computing. “On 15 August 2026, Island Computing opens the platform to startups, AI/SaaS companies, banks, government bodies, and Indian builders. This Independence Day, we are giving India its long awaited digital independence.”

Advisor to Island Computing, Lomash Kumar, CTO, Frontier Instruments said,

“As an advisor, what excites me most about Island Computing is that sovereignty is built into the architecture from the ground up, rather than added as an afterthought. For sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and government, that distinction is fundamental to earning trust for the most sensitive workloads. Equally compelling is the platform itself: robust infrastructure combined with high-level abstractions designed for how developers will build in the AI era. Island Computing represents the kind of secure, sovereign, and developer-first technology infrastructure India should be building for itself.”

A platform architected for modern workloads

The platform is highly available, low latency, fault-tolerant across data centres, engineered for multi-tenant SaaS, agentic execution, and regulated AI on Indian data. It is built for modern workload on top of latest tech, designed for performance and efficiency. The platform offers simplicity to customers, reducing devops effort and abstracting complexity away associated with cloud infrastructure – providing well architected virtually isolated, secure environments that are easy to set up and simple to operate. Making it easy for companies to get started within minutes and scale seamlessly.

Key features at launch

Distributed control and data plane, fault-tolerant across data centres. Purpose-built for multi-tenant SaaS, long-running agentic execution, and regulated AI on Indian data.

Purpose-built for multi-tenant SaaS, long-running agentic execution, and regulated AI on Indian data. microVM-based hypervisor for strong tenant isolation. Isolation enforced at admission time, before workloads can affect neighbours.

Isolation enforced at admission time, before workloads can affect neighbours. 90-second Island provisioning; three-minute production-grade application deployment. Secure by default. Network topology, tenant isolation, autoscaling, observability, and identity configured by the platform.

Secure by default. Network topology, tenant isolation, autoscaling, observability, and identity configured by the platform. 30% lower costs on the published benchmark workload compared to equivalent AWS Mumbai region configurations, before committed use or enterprise discount.

Aligned to India’s regulatory direction

The platform is architected to satisfy India’s evolving regulatory framework at build time. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, RBI data-localisation circulars, SEBI cloud advisories for capital-market firms, and CERT-In’s six-hour incident-reporting directive are architectural inputs the platform satisfies inherently. Island Computing is compliant with the MeitY mandate. It removes compliance risk that foreign-hosted infrastructure cannot fully resolve, regardless of regional data-centre presence.