Istoria Delivers an Unforgettable Evening of Creativity, Insight, and Entertainment

Mumbai, 20th Feb’24: ISTORIA, was hosted by the Public Relations and Corporate Communication (P.R. and C.C.) students of Xavier Institute of Communications. Over the past twelve years, Istoria has positioned itself as an eminent media event across audiences. This year’s theme ‘Navras’ ignited excitement right from its inception. With a focus on storytelling through various emotions, The P.R. and C.C. students curated an engaging lineup. From insightful panel discussions to mesmerizing musical performances, Istoria brought together influencers, directors, and talented artists for an unforgettable evening of storytelling and entertainment.

The evening kicked off with ‘The Balance Act’ where influencers like Aditi Mittal, Moses Koul & Santanu Hazarika from diverse backgrounds shared their insights on weaving emotions into storytelling and everyday content. From heartfelt anecdotes to practical advice, the panelists provided invaluable perspectives on connecting with audiences on a deeper level. The segment was moderated by Chennakeshav Shenoy from Adfactors PR, Co-Sponsor for the event.

Next up was ‘Behind the Lens’ a captivating discussion featuring esteemed directors like Abhishek Sharma, Mridul Toolsidas and Abhijeet Deshpande, who delved into the intricacies of character emotion and development in filmmaking. Audiences gained rare insights into the creative process behind bringing characters to life on screen. This segment was sponsored by Madison Public Relations.

The excitement continued with an electrifying opening act by the talented Maahi, a rising star, launched by SaReGaMa India, whose soulful performance set the stage for an unforgettable evening, setting the tone for the night ahead.

As the evening drew to a close, audiences were treated to a musical extravaganza by the acclaimed AnkurTewari and Ghalat Family. Their soul-stirring performance captivated hearts and left a lasting impression, bringing the event to a spectacular conclusion.

“One of the toughest tasks …. the conceptualization, design and implementation of Istoria 2024 has been done once again with precision and beauty to produce an evening of education and entertainment. Kudos to the P.R. & C.C. batch. They did an admirable job. They are ready now for employment and will make formidable corporate warriors for the agency they represent,” said Mr Rajeev Chawla, Course Head, P.R. and C.C Batch.