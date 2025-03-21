Ivanti Partners with Project Hosts to Accelerate FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 Compliance Journey

Goldsboro, NC, March 21, 2025 — Ivanti, the enterprise software company that provides a comprehensive IT and security cloud-based platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Project Hosts as part of its journey toward extending and accelerating its FedRAMP and DoD service, with plans to achieve DoD IL5 and FedRAMP High certification. This collaboration will empower Ivanti to strengthen its cloud services’ security posture while expanding its footprint within the federal government sector.

Ivanti provides government organizations with solutions that reduce operational costs and wasteful spending while proactively reducing security risk and improving IT and end-user productivity. Ivanti has a comprehensive technology stack that can be leveraged by government CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams feature rich software solutions that scale up or down based on their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and manage employees’ efficiency.

As Ivanti moves forward in this critical process, Project Hosts will serve as the Managed Security Service Provider, leveraging their FedRAMP Authorized GSS One platform and FasTrack process to guide Ivanti in achieving FedRAMP authorization. Ivanti aims to streamline its compliance journey, ensuring its services consistently meet the stringent standards required by government agencies.

“Partnering with Ivanti is a significant step in our mission to help organizations achieve compliance with ease and efficiency,” said Raymond DeAvila of Project Hosts. “We are committed to providing the support and expertise needed for a successful compliance journey.”

The engagement will focus on the necessary processes and documentation required for FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 compliance, ensuring Ivanti is fully prepared to meet the demanding requirements of federal agencies.

“We are committed to delivering secure and compliant solutions to our federal customers,” said Karl Triebes, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “This partnership with Projects Hosts is a major step forward and, importantly, will allow us to accelerate our journey towards FedRAMP High and IL5 certification and meet the highest security standards required by government departments and agencies. We are excited to be on this journey and believe that achieving this important certification will enhance our credibility and further expand our market reach.”