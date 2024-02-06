Joyalukkas Unveiled Refurbished Showroom in a S Rao Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 6th February 2024: Joyalukkas, the globally acclaimed jewellery retail brand, continues to redefine the jewellery shopping experience with the refurbishment of its A S Rao Nagar showroom in Hyderabad. The grand reopening was held on 3rd February and as an inaugural offer, customers will enjoy a 50% off on all jewellery-making charges (V.A).

Renowned for its unwavering dedication to quality and artistic brilliance, Joyalukkas introduces an exclusive additional floor to the state-of-the-art signature A S Rao Nagar showroom, promising a state-of-the-art ambience. As the world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas enjoys the patronage of millions of customers and features a dazzling array of over a million designs, crafted from a spectrum of precious materials, including gold, diamonds, platinum, gemstones and silver.

The revamped A S Rao Nagar showroom showcases a diverse selection of traditional, contemporary, and ethno-contemporary jewellery, curated from around the globe.

Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, Joy Alukkas, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch and stated, “A S Rao Nagar holds a special place in our hearts, with cherished patrons who have been part of our journey. The refurbished showroom is a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the jewellery shopping experience for our valued customers. We invite jewellery lovers to explore our renewed space, offering a premium and seamless experience, an aesthetic ambience, an extensive range of collections, and superior customer service. To mark this celebration, we are delighted to present an inaugural offer of 50% off on making charges (V.A) for all jewellery.”

The grand reopening was a memorable event, where the customers were invited to indulge in the opulence of Joyalukkas’ exquisite jewellery, while enjoying exclusive inaugural offers.