New Delhi May 27, 2024: India is a land rich in hidden historical marvels, and Kajaria has embarked on a mission to uncover and showcase their beauty through the captivating “Magnificent 7 2.0” campaign, executed in collaboration with Advertising. This virtual journey delves into the hidden treasures of India’s historical forts, highlighting their architectural grandeur, strategic significance, and cultural heritage. From the majestic Bekal Fort in Kerala to the formidable Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh, and the mesmerising Sonar Quila in Rajasthan, the campaign spotlights seven iconic forts that have endured through the ages, continuing to inspire awe with their architectural brilliance.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, The COO of Kajaria Ply & Laminates, Mr. Shyam Shekhawat, expressed, “We are thrilled to introduce ‘Magnificent 7 Part 2,’ a campaign that celebrates the timeless beauty and historical significance of India’s forts. These architectural marvels not only serve as a testament to our rich cultural heritage but also continue to influence modern architectural practices. Through this initiative, we aim to ignite a sense of pride and admiration for India’s architectural legacy while inspiring architects, designers, and enthusiasts to draw inspiration from our glorious past.”

With a blend of captivating visuals, intriguing historical anecdotes, and expert insights, “Magnificent 7 2.0” aims to enlighten and inspire audiences about the deep-rooted connection between India’s ancient forts and contemporary architectural marvels. By delving into the architectural intricacies and historical narratives of these forts, the campaign seeks to foster a greater appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage and architectural legacy.

As part of the campaign, Kajaria Plywood invites audiences to join the exploration of India’s historic forts and discover the fascinating stories behind their creation. Engage with the campaign and delve into the architectural wonders of India by following Kajaria Plywood’s social media channels.

For more information about the “Magnificent 7 Part 2” campaign and Kajaria Plywood’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.