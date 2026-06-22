Kesaria Textile Company Honoured with ‘Excellence in Make in India Initiatives Award’ at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026

Mumbai, June 2026 — Kesaria Textile Company, one of Surat’s fastest-growing textile manufacturing and B2B garment companies, has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Make in India Initiatives Award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. This recognition celebrates the company’s significant contribution to strengthening India’s textile manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of self-reliant, system-driven industrial growth under the Make in India initiative.

The award highlights Kesaria Textile Company’s transformative role in modernizing textile trade and manufacturing through an efficient, scalable, and innovation-led business model. Operating across textile manufacturing, readymade garments B2B commerce, and clothing franchise networks, the company has emerged as a strong force in building an organized, future-ready textile distribution ecosystem in India.

A Visionary Founder Redefining India’s Textile Industry

Founded by Ritesh Modi, Kesaria Textile Company is based in Surat, Gujarat — India’s textile hub — and has built a reputation for redefining traditional textile business structures. The company pioneered a highly efficient “Cash-and-Carry” factory-to-retail model, eliminating dependency on conventional credit-based systems and enabling faster, more transparent, and more sustainable business transactions across the entire value chain.

Under Ritesh Modi’s leadership, Kesaria Textile Company has scaled significantly, establishing a robust operational infrastructure spanning over 1 Lakh+ sq. ft. and achieving a valuation exceeding ₹100 Cr. With a strong focus on structured expansion, the company is actively executing its Vision 2030 roadmap of 500+ global franchises and a revenue target of ₹500 Cr, positioning itself as a key player in India’s evolving textile and apparel export ecosystem.

Recognition for System-Driven Leadership

The Excellence in Make in India Initiatives Award will be presented to Ritesh Modi, Founder of Kesaria Textile Company, in recognition of his visionary leadership and contribution to industry transformation. His strategic approach to system-driven growth and operational discipline has played a pivotal role in reshaping how textile commerce is structured, executed, and scaled in modern markets.

The award recognizes organizations that have made exceptional contributions toward strengthening domestic manufacturing, promoting innovation, and supporting India’s industrial self-reliance goals. Kesaria Textile Company was selected for its consistent efforts in building a high-efficiency, scalable business model aligned with the national Make in India vision.

The company has also been recognized at the state level for its industry impact and leadership, further reinforcing its position as a growing force in India’s textile sector. Its integrated approach — combining manufacturing strength, B2B commerce, and franchise expansion — reflects a forward-looking strategy built for global competitiveness.

Franchise Opportunities: Kesaria Bazaar, Kikiboo & Menzaro

Beyond manufacturing and B2B commerce, Kesaria Textile Company is rapidly expanding its retail footprint through a strong portfolio of franchise brands — Kesaria Bazaar, Kikiboo (kids wear), and Menzaro (menswear). Together, these brands cover key high-demand clothing segments, offering entrepreneurs a structured, low-risk pathway to enter India’s growing organized retail sector.

For anyone looking to start a new clothing business, Kesaria’s franchise opportunity provides a ready-made, proven business system — including supply chain support, factory-direct pricing through the Cash-and-Carry model, strong brand recognition, and end-to-end operational guidance. With dedicated brands for kids wear (Kikiboo) and menswear (Menzaro), franchise partners can tap into focused, profitable retail categories with built-in market demand.

This makes Kesaria an ideal franchise opportunity for first-time entrepreneurs as well as established retailers looking to scale. As part of its Vision 2030 roadmap of 500+ global franchises and ₹500 Cr revenue target, Kesaria Textile Company continues to invite passionate business partners across India and international markets to join its expanding network and build a profitable, future-ready clothing business.

A Milestone for Surat’s Textile Ecosystem

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks an important milestone for Kesaria Textile Company, reinforcing its position as an emerging leader in India’s organized textile manufacturing and distribution ecosystem.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Ritesh Modi reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening India’s textile ecosystem through structured systems, scalable models, and global expansion strategies. He emphasized that operational efficiency, transparency, and disciplined execution will continue to guide the company’s growth journey.

As India’s manufacturing sector continues to evolve under the Make in India vision, Kesaria Textile Company stands out as a strong example of how innovation, system-driven leadership, and scalable infrastructure can redefine traditional industries and contribute to national economic growth.

About Kesaria Textile Company

Kesaria Textile Company is a Surat-based textile manufacturing and B2B readymade garment company founded by Ritesh Modi. With a portfolio of franchise brands including Kesaria Bazaar, Kikiboo (kids wear), and Menzaro (menswear), the company is known for its Cash-and-Carry factory-to-retail model and rapidly expanding clothing franchise network. Kesaria is committed to building an organized, transparent, and scalable textile distribution ecosystem across India and global markets, with a Vision 2030 goal of 500+ global franchises and ₹500 Cr revenue.