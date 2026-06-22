Million Minds Tech City Hosts 500+ Leaders for International Yoga Day,  Marking a Landmark Community Moment for Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, 22nd June 2026: Ganesh Housing Limited today hosted a landmark community event at Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), its flagship 65-acre integrated technology and business destination at Vaishnodevi Circle, Ahmedabad, to mark International Yoga Day 2026. With participation of over 500 leaders, entrepreneurs, senior professionals, members of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Ahmedabad’s wider business community, the event marked one of the largest and most significant engagements held at the development since its launch.

Designed as more than a commemorative wellness session, the morning brought together three meaningful occasions — International Yoga Day, World Music Day and Father’s Day — into a thoughtfully curated experience centred on balance, reflection and connection. Against the backdrop of MILLION MINDS TECH CITY’s emerging skyline, The Art of Living curated a wellness experience comprising yoga, breathwork, guided meditation and sound healing. The morning also featured soulful live musical performances that complemented the session and added to its calming and reflective atmosphere. Furthermore, the celebration of Father’s Day added an emotional dimension to the gathering, recognising fathers, grandfathers and future fathers for their role in shaping families, values and future generations.

Participation spanned across organisations bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from across Gujarat, reinforcing MILLION MINDS TECH CITY’s growing stature as a convening ground for Gujarat’s business leadership.

Commenting on the occasion, Shekhar Patel, MD & CEO Ganesh Housing Ltd, and National President-Elect, CREDAI, said, ” Million Minds Tech City was envisioned as more than a workplace destination —It is our commitment to Ahmedabad — a city that has always led with enterprise, values and ambition. Hosting over 500 leaders and professionals from across Gujarat for our first large-scale community engagement reflects the culture we aspire to build here. International Yoga Day offered an opportunity to bring together wellness, dialogue and meaningful human connection — values that we believe will define the next generation of integrated developments.”

Marking one of the significant post-launch engagements at Million Minds Tech City following its high-profile launch last month, the event served as a vibrant platform for meaningful interactions among participants, industry representatives, community members and partner associations including GCCI, Tech Expo Gujarat, The Art of Living, CAIT Young Entrepreneurs, i-Hub, Mriga, Rotary Skyline and Agrasetu.

GCCI President Shri Sandeep P. Engineer, Chairman & Managing Director, Astral Limited, along with committee members, dignitaries and business leaders, engaged in conversations at the project site — offering many their first immersive experience of Million Minds Tech City’s scale, vision and promise as Ahmedabad’s emerging hub for innovation, culture, collaboration and community building.

MILLION MINDS TECH CITY , positioned as a USD 1 billion integrated technology destination, is being developed as a future-ready ecosystem for commercial offices, retail, hospitality and innovation-led enterprises. Spread across 65 acres with approximately 18 million sq. ft. of planned development, the project is expected to play a significant role in strengthening Ahmedabad’s knowledge economy. The Yoga Day celebration added a new dimension to that identity — one that places community vitality at the centre of the project’s ethos.

About Ganesh Housing Limited

Ganesh Housing Limited , headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering force in India’s real estate sector with over five decades of excellence. The company made history as one of the first real estate developers to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and financial governance.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, having completed over 22 million square feet of development. Their diverse portfolio encompasses Grade A+ commercial spaces, luxury residential properties, villas, industrial hubs, and data centers. Their commitment to quality is validated by their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Ganesh Housing’s diverse portfolio also features signature developments such as Malabar Series, Magnet Corporate Park, GCP Business Centre, Maple Trade Centre, Sundarban Epitome, Shangri-la Bunglows Series, Maple Series, and Maple Tree Garden Homes, Malabar Retreat reflecting the company’s commitment to quality, comfort, and value. Beyond real estate, Ganesh Housing is committed to social responsibility through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a positive community impact alongside business growth.

About Million Minds Tech City