KSH Integrated Logistics Expands Multiclient Warehousing in Jaipur to Meet Rising Demand

Mumbai, December 18th, 2024: KSH Integrated Logistics, one of India’s most trusted 3PL fulfillment companies is expanding its footprint in Jaipur with the launch of a new 15,000 sq. ft. multiclient warehousing facility in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI). The facility is designed to address the growing demand for shared and compliant warehousing solutions, supporting businesses from diverse sectors including FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, engineering, and office products.

The new warehouse is equipped with cutting-edge features to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The site offers scalable, flexible, and plug-and-play solutions, with a robust Warehouse Management System (WMS) in place to streamline operations. Additionally, on key features and compliance standards, the newly established facility prioritizes safety and compliance, adhering to local regulations. It is fully equipped with fire hydrants, fire extinguishers, beam detectors, and fire alarm systems to ensure the safety of stored goods and the workforce.

Currently, KSH is managing operations for a dominant player in the office products and stationery sector, but the facility will also cater to other segments.

Strategic Advantage

Jaipur, with its growing infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key regions such as Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, has become a prominent logistics hub in Rajasthan.

The new facility in Jaipur is strategically positioned to leverage this connectivity, catering to the increasing demand for efficient logistics services in the region. Additionally, with the rise of e-commerce and consumer demand for quicker deliveries, warehousing demand in Jaipur has surged by over 20% in recent years.