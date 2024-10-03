Kyoorius Celebrates Young Blood and Design At The 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards Night

Goa 03rd October 2024: It was a night of celebration and grandeur as Kyoorius announced the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards, presented by Zee5 with celebration partner Johnnie Walker, along with the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards. After a roaring 3 days of India’s biggest anti-disciplinary design conference, Designyatra, the grand awards night was held amidst an audience of more than 1,000 of the Indian design fraternity.

The night started by awarding Red Elephants to the winners of the 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards – the only awards show in India to champion and recognise the country’s future design and creative talent. Entrants were tasked to answer real briefs from brands including Air India Express, Greenply, Moxie, and Shuru. From a whopping 400+ entries, only 97 made it to The First List. Out of these, the jury selected only entries as winners of the Baby Red Elephants. On the stage, the 6 Red Elephants were revealed and awarded.

At the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards presented by Zee5, typography studio EkType’s variable font project, Honk for Google India made history as the winner of the super-exclusive, highly-coveted Black Elephant award that recognises work deemed to be the Best Of Show. EkType’s Nithya Rajana script was also awarded the newly introduced Baby Black Elephant.

The 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards also awarded 16 Blue Elephants and 63 Baby Blue Elephants, from a pool of over 555 entries.

This edition of the Kyoorius Design Awards continued the GiveBack initiative. For every entry that did not make it into the First List (i.e. beyond the First Round of judging) at the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards, Kyoorius gave back 50% of the entry cost. All the entries that did not make it to the First List also got vouchers which were redeemable against a pass to Kyoorius Designyatra 2024, held at Grand Hyatt, Goa.

Awards By Kyoorius do not follow a hierarchical structure – there are no golds, silvers or bronze medals. Instead, only the work that deserves recognition wins an Elephant.

All the award winning work can be seen at kda.kyoorius.com

Blue Elephants recognise work that sets new benchmarks for the industry, and is truly outstanding, while Baby Elephants recognise disruptive, showcase worthy work. Black Elephants are reserved for work that represents the Best Of Show, work that takes risks, creates new conversations and has a lasting impact on the industry.The Kyoorius Design Awards 2024 was presented by Zee5 with celebration partner Johnnie Walker.

The 2024 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards had Air India Express, Greenply, Moxie Beauty, Myntra and Shuru as brief partners.

The venue was Grand Hyatt, Goa.