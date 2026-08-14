Birla Estates Enters Navi Mumbai Redevelopment Segment with Vashi Project

Mumbai, Aug 14: Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate and part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced its entry into the Navi Mumbai market with the redevelopment of Shiv Sai Co-operative Housing Society in Vashi, undertaken jointly with an affiliate of Priyanka Group, a reputed developer in Navi Mumbai. The project carries a total revenue potential of approximately INR 2,600 crores.

The project spans a land parcel of 3.06 acres comprising premium and luxury residences. Strategically positioned in prime neighbourhood in Vashi, the project benefits from direct connectivity to the Sion-Panvel Highway and proximity to Vashi railway station. The upcoming Gold Line metro, proposed to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport via Vashi, is expected to further strengthen the location’s connectivity profile. The luxury residences will offer exceptional views of the sea, gardens, and surrounding mangroves. The project will be developed in line with Birla Estates broader sustainability commitments across its portfolio.

Ananya Birla, Director at The Aditya Birla Group shares,

“Our entry into Navi Mumbai reflects Birla Estates’ approach to growth by identifying markets with long-term potential and building with discipline, scale and a sense of responsibility. Redevelopment requires more than delivering a new asset; it requires earning the confidence of existing communities while creating enduring value for residents and the wider city. The Vashi project is an important step in strengthening our presence across the MMR.”

Mr. KT Jithendran, MD & CEO Birla Estates said,

“Vashi represents a strategic entry point for us into Navi Mumbai’s redevelopment landscape. Redevelopment is as much about people as it is about buildings. Our approach with Shiv Sai Co-operative Housing Society has been rooted in transparency and trust with the residents, and we’re proud to bring the same commitment to design and quality that defines every Birla Estates project.”

Following the company’s earlier initiative in Khar, this project strengthens Birla Estates’ overall footprint in the redevelopment space in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Vashi micro-market has seen limited Grade A redevelopment activity to date, positioning Birla Estates among the first legacy-led developers to undertake a large-format sustainable and future centric redevelopment project in the location.