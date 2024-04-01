Mumbai, April 01, 2024: Iconic denim brand Lee® today announced the launch of “Denim Beyond Definition”, a signature collection for women that redefines denim elegance. Specially crafted by India’s leading couturier Suneet Varma in collaboration with ace turtle, the exclusive licensee of Lee in India, this eclectic collection is a part of Lee’s strategy to offer a fashion-forward and lifestyle-centric denim experience to its customers.

The collection marks the first time Lee is experimenting with bold styles for its Indian customers. It features captivating elements like gold foil prints, plaid patterns, and metallic riveting. Tailored for a youthful audience, Suneet Varma’s signature style is thoughtfully retained with embellishments, intricate threadwork, and mirror detailing gracing Gen-Z wardrobe essentials such as corsets, bell-bottom jeans, and maxi skirts. This collection stands as a testament to the boundless nature of denim, symbolizing a contemporary and transformative narrative in the world of fashion.

Sharing his perspective, Suneet Varma said “For me ‘Denim beyond definition’ has been an exciting journey of pushing the boundaries of denim fashion. Beyond the challenges inherent in molding denim and merging it with Indian couture, I viewed it as a tremendous opportunity to do something new. It goes beyond the conventional, offering a unique blend of elegance and comfort. This collection is an ode to those who carve their own path in the world of fashion, and I’m thrilled to bring this fusion to Lee’s customers in India.” Commenting on the collaboration, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We take pride in introducing trendsetting collaborations that redefine the fashion landscape in India. ‘Denim beyond definition’ by Suneet Varma aptly captures this essence and is a testament to our commitment to offering innovative and stylish experiences to our customers. This fusion of denim and Indian couture encourages individuality and is a bold step into the world of fashion and lifestyle. We look forward to launching more such exciting collaborations for our customers in India.”

The collection seamlessly blends the casual comfort of denim with the glamour and sophistication of couture fashion. From statement-making jeans to elegant denim dresses and chic separates, it encapsulates the perfect fusion of contemporary style and timeless elegance. With a rich heritage in denim craftsmanship, Lee stands as a symbol of durability and style, now reimagined through the creative lens of Suneet Varma.

Customers can buy the collection at select Lee stores across India

ace turtle is the exclusive licensee of Lee® in India and other South Asian markets. Lee® is currently available at exclusive brand outlets and leading departmental store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons and Centro among others. The legendary global denim brand is also available online at its dedicated webstore www.lee.in along with popular online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa.