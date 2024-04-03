LEMO Opens New Subsidiary in India

Ecublens, Switzerland, 3rd April 2024. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Indian subsidiary. LEMO India Private Ltd, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will serve and support customers of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.

LEMO has been present in the Indian market for over 40 years through distributors. India is one of the fastest growing economies as well as the most populous country in the world, the time has come for LEMO to establish its subsidiary in the country, offering dedicated local service to Indian customers. Moreover, Switzerland and India have just signed a free-trade agreement, which will open many new opportunities.

LEMO India Private Ltd can rely on a dozen highly skilled and experienced employees, supported by LEMO’s Swiss HQ, to provide customers with reliable, high-quality interconnect solutions and services.

These services will include connector assembly, cable assembly/wire harness, sales, technical support and stock for local customers.

Office location/address: LEMO India Private Ltd, Sixth floor, Sunrise Tower, C-10 Central Road Marol MIDC Andheri East, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, 400093.