Linde Expands Agreement with Steel Authority of India Limited

India, January 25, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has expanded its existing long-term agreement for the supply of industrial gases with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), one of the largest steelmaking companies in India.

Linde currently supplies oxygen, nitrogen, and argon to SAIL’s Rourkela steel plant in Odisha, eastern India, from two on-site air separation units (ASUs), which are operating at full capacity. Under the terms of the new agreement, Linde will now build, own, and operate an additional 1,000 tons per day ASU, nearly doubling Linde’s on-site production at Rourkela. Linde’s investment is expected to be approximately $60 million.

Linde’s energy-efficient ASU will supply oxygen, nitrogen, and argon to support SAIL’s expansion and modernization program at Rourkela. Expected to come online in 2026, Linde’s new facility will also supply industrial gases to Linde’s existing and new local merchant customers in the region.