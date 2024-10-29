Lotus Electronics Announces the Availability of Lloyd’s Novante IOT 8.5 kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Indore, 29th October 2024: Lotus Electronics, a leading name in consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Lloyd’s latest Novante IOT 8.5 kg Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine at an exclusive price. Just in time for the festive season, this state-of-the-art washing machine combines smart IoT connectivity with advanced washing capabilities, bringing convenience, efficiency, and deep cleaning to Indian households.

The Lloyd Novante IOT washing machine is designed with 5D Ultra Wash Technology, which utilizes a multi-dimensional water flow to ensure deep cleaning and effective stain removal. Its In-Built Heater delivers 99.9% sanitization, helping to eliminate bacteria and providing a hygienic wash for fabrics of all types. Users can also customize water temperature settings for each fabric type, adding another layer of care to their laundry.

Equipped with 12i Sense Technology, the Novante IOT optimizes wash cycles by sensing both wash load and water levels, resulting in efficient water and energy use. Its Intelli Inverter Motor with 8 Hi Wave Technology ensures powerful, energy-efficient performance while gently preserving fabric quality.

Lotus Electronics invites customers to experience the advanced capabilities of the Lloyd Novante IOT washing machine. Available across Lotus Electronics stores. With Lotus Electronics’ extensive network and commitment to quality, this washing machine is a perfect fit for families looking to upgrade their appliances this Diwali season.