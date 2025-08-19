LS Digital Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Global UI/UX Growth

India, 19th August 2025: LS Digital, India’s leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, today announced the appointment of Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director – UI/UX, f1studioz. This appointment strengthens LS Digital’s leadership and positions the company for expanded impact in global markets.

The UI/UX vertical will be led by Co-founder & Chief Designer, D. Dhayan Kumar, working closely with Dipali Mahesh, Managing Director. Supported by Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, this strengthened leadership team reflects the company’s commitment to future-ready, design-led digital transformation for global enterprises.

Dipali brings over 28 years of leadership experience across media and technology. She has held senior roles at Sony Pictures and Extreme Reach (earlier known as Adstream), where she managed multi-market operations across India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. She has built high-performing teams and successfully turned around businesses, with a focus on driving profitability.

In her new role as Managing Director – UI/UX, Dipali will be responsible for shaping the growth strategy of f1studioz, scaling its global footprint, and establishing it as the partner of choice for enterprises leveraging UI/UX as a core driver of business transformation across global markets.

Speaking on the new role, Dipali Mahesh, Managing Director – UI/UX, LS Digital, said, “I believe agility and innovation will continue to be our strongest differentiators. Drawing on my global experience in strategy and enterprise sales, my focus will be on establishing f1studioz as a critical UI/UX player in the business transformation industry. Their offering paired with LS Digital’s pace of enabling digital transformation is par global standards and we will prioritise scaling impact in key international markets including the UAE, United States of America and Europe. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey to break barriers and create new frontiers for our clients worldwide.” D. Dhayan Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Designer, f1studioz, added, “Dipali’s vast experience and global perspective bring immense value to our growth journey as a market leader. Together with Prasad and the LS Digital team, we are committed to building innovation-led UI/UX solutions that transform businesses and create measurable impact for our clients worldwide.” Reflecting on the leadership restructuring, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, said “We are delighted to welcome Dipali to our leadership team. Her deep expertise in building global businesses and her strong grasp of design strategy make her an invaluable asset to LS Digital and f1studioz. With Dipali and Dhayan leading operations, we are confident of driving the next phase of innovation and growth in UI/UX, further strengthening our transformation goal.”

With this leadership announcement, LS Digital and f1studioz are reinforcing their commitment to advancing design-led transformation as a core pillar of digital business growth. By combining global experience, strategic design thinking, and innovation-led execution, LS Digital aims to deliver future-ready UI/UX solutions that create measurable business impact for enterprises worldwide.