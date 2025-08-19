Padma awardee doctors unite to redefine ‘Healthcare As It Should Be’ in India

New Delhi, August 19th, 2025: In a powerful call for ethical, accessible, and patient-centred healthcare, Padma Awardee doctors convened to deliberate on the theme “Healthcare as It Should Be.” The thought-provoking session highlighted the urgent need for ethical practices, addressing persistent gaps in universal access, preventive care, rural-urban disparities and technology-driven solutions to reshape India’s healthcare system.

Chief Guest, Prof. (Dr.) D.S. Rana (Padma Shri), Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, stressed the urgency of bridging the urban-rural healthcare divide, stating, “Our ultimate goal should be universal healthcare. While India has progressed, disparities persist. We need strong ethical practices and regulatory courage — particularly in drug pricing and hospital costs — to make healthcare equitable.”

Eminent ophthalmologist, Dr. A.K. Grover (Padma Shri), Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi highlighted India’s success in eye care, emphasising, “Universal healthcare is a fundamental right. India now performs the highest number of cataract surgeries globally, but new challenges like rising myopia must be addressed with preventive screening and nutritional interventions.”

Renowned endocrinologist and diabetologist, Dr. (Prof.) Anoop Misra (Padma Shri), Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, former Professor (Medicine), AIIMS, New Delhi, raised concerns over diabetes, citing statistics, “One in three Delhi residents is diabetic, with another 30% pre-diabetic. This is nothing to be proud of — prevention and early control are critical. Drugs like Ozempic may show promise, but lifestyle and awareness remain the strongest tools we have.”

Acclaimed interventional cardiologist, Dr. Praveen Chandra (Padma Shri), Chairman – Interventional & Structural Heart Cardiology, Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram, emphasized the centrality of heart health, saying, “The heart is the common pathway for multiple diseases. Emergency angioplasty within the golden hour can save countless lives, and advanced cardiac interventions are now accessible even to patients in their 80s and 90s.”

Renowned Dr. Anil Kohli, (Padma Bhushan), Endodontics, Editor-in-Chief, Indian Journal of Dental Research, called for renewed focus on oral health: “India is the oral cancer capital of the world. Tobacco, paan, and poor diets are fuelling the crisis. Affordable dental insurance, early diagnosis, and preventive care are key to reversing this trend.”

Accomplished Nephrologist, Dr A.K Bhalla, Padma Shri, Chairman, Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, flagged the alarming rise of kidney disease, warning, “Chronic Kidney Disease is now an epidemic in India, with 13–16% of adults affected. Diabetes and hypertension are driving this surge. Early screening and community education must be prioritized.”

Dr. Mohsin Wali (Padma Shri), Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, praised ethical healthcare models, saying, “Institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital show that trust-based, non-profit models of healthcare delivery can guide us closer to the theme – ‘Healthcare As It Should Be.’

Dr. Swadeep Srivastava, President & Co-Founder, Pacific OneHealth, summed up deliberating, “Healthcare must evolve from a privilege to a promise — rooted in ethics, powered by innovation, and centred on the patient. At Pacific OneHealth, we believe the future lies in bridging preventive, primary, and tertiary care seamlessly, while ensuring no one is left behind.”

The event concluded with a soulful Sufi musical evening, celebrating not only India’s healthcare vision but also its cultural heritage.

Pacific OneHealth hosted the event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi.