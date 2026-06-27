Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Honoured with Multiple Speciality Awards at Times Health Icons 2026

Bhubaneswar, 27th June 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has been honoured as the “Premier Super Speciality Hospital” in Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine, and Nephrology at the prestigious Times Health Icons 2026 Awards.

The recognition celebrates the hospital’s outstanding contribution to delivering advanced, comprehensive, and multidisciplinary healthcare across these specialties. The Neurosciences and received the honour from the Hon’ble Chief Minister along with Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director, South East, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar. The Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine team Nephrology teams received their awards from acclaimed actor Mr. Boman Irani, best known for his iconic roles in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and several other acclaimed Bollywood films.

The award-winning Neurosurgery Department includes Dr. Amit Jaiswal, Director & Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, and comprises Dr. Ritesh Bhoot, Dr. Sunil Patra, and Dr. Biswaranjan Nayak, Consultants in Neurosurgery. The Neurology team includes Dr. L. D. Parhi, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Dr. Pradyut Ranjan Bhuyan, Consultant – Neurology, and Dr. Amlan Tapan Mohapatra, Associate Consultant – Neurology. The department is further strengthened by Dr. T. Seetam Kumar, Consultant – Neuro & Vascular Interventional Radiology, providing comprehensive care for complex neurological disorders.

The Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Sports Medicine Department is headed by Dr. Sunil Dash, Senior Consultant & Director – Orthopaedics, and includes Dr. Sarthak Patanaik, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Surgery, Dr. Kishore Panda, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Dr. Harekrushna Sahu, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Dr. Kasinath Swain, Consultant – Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, and Dr. Deepak Mohan Rohella, Associate Consultant – Orthopaedics. Together, the team provides advanced care for joint replacement, sports injuries, trauma, and spine disorders.

The Nephrology Department comprises Dr. Saiprasad Sahoo, Senior Consultant – Nephrology, Dr. Sukanto K. Das, Senior Consultant – Nephrology, and Dr. Pritismita Khuntia, Associate Consultant – Nephrology, who offer comprehensive kidney care, including the management of chronic kidney disease, dialysis, and kidney transplant support.

Expressing his gratitude on the occasion, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director, South East, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, said, “Receiving these prestigious recognitions at the Times Health Icons 2026 Awards is a proud milestone for Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar. These honours reflect the unwavering dedication, clinical expertise, and collaborative spirit of our doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. We remain committed to bringing world-class medical care closer to the people of Odisha through advanced technology, evidence-based treatment, and compassionate patient care. This recognition inspires us to continue setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.”

These recognitions reaffirm Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar’s position as one of Eastern India’s leading tertiary care centres, offering advanced clinical expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and comprehensive treatment across a wide range of specialties. The hospital continues to focus on innovation, excellence, and superior patient outcomes while delivering quality healthcare to communities across Odisha and beyond.