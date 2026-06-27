Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Strengthen Its Legacy of Trust, Transparency and Ethical Jewellery Retailing with Newly Relaunched Sector 17C Chandigarh Showroom

Chandigarh, 27 June 2026: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers, will relaunch its showroom at the Old Mehfil Building, Sector 17C, Chandigarh, on 28th June. Relocated and extensively renovated, the showroom now offers a significantly larger space, an elevated shopping ambience, a dedicated Wedding Lounge for bridal jewellery shopping, and an even wider collection of gold, diamond, platinum, and gemstone jewellery. Designed to deliver a more comfortable and immersive shopping experience, the revamped showroom reflects the brand’s commitment to providing customers with greater choice, convenience, and personalised service.

This showroom brings Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ extensive portfolio under one roof, featuring bridal, festive, traditional, contemporary and everyday-wear jewellery collections. With spacious interiors, enhanced customer amenities and thoughtfully curated displays, the showroom has been designed to offer a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey. Chandigarh continues to be a key market for the brand, with customers who appreciate exceptional craftsmanship, certified quality, transparency and ethical jewellery retail practices.

Speaking ahead of the relaunch, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: “At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, our focus has always been on building lasting customer relationships through trust, transparency, quality, and responsible business practices. The relaunch of our Chandigarh showroom will reflect our commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience while offering a wider range of designs, collections, and services. Chandigarh is an important market for us, and we look forward to welcoming customers to a retail destination that embodies our core values.”

The showroom will continue to uphold the Malabar Promises, a customer-first framework built around transparency, quality assurance, and responsible retail practices. These include transparent pricing, detailed product disclosure, lifetime maintenance support, assured buyback policies, 100% HUID-hallmarked gold jewellery, certified diamonds, one-year complimentary insurance, fair value exchange, and responsible sourcing standards.

As a responsible jeweller, Malabar Gold & Diamonds integrates sustainability and social responsibility into its business philosophy. Guided by ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) principles, the Group directs 5% of its net trading profit — well above the statutory requirement — toward CSR initiatives in education, healthcare, hunger eradication, women’s empowerment, housing and environmental sustainability through the Malabar Charitable Trust, impacting more than 1.8 million lives across communities.

With the Sector 17C relaunch, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will reinforce both its presence in Chandigarh and its broader legacy of craftsmanship, design innovation and accountable, customer-first retailing.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $9.41 billion, the company ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally and operates over 445 showrooms across 14 countries. Its presence spans India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, supported by a strong network of offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities.

The Group remains committed to ESG-led growth, with a structured focus on education, healthcare, housing, hunger eradication, women empowerment, and environmental responsibility, allocating five percent of its profits towards social impact initiatives.