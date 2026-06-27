Quid Marks Two Years of Redefining Credit Access with AI, Surpasses 10 Million Users

From simplifying credit discovery to building an AI-led credit intelligence ecosystem, Quid is evolving into a trusted financial companion for millions of Indians.

Mumbai, June 23, 2026: Quid, one of India’s leading AI-powered credit intelligence platforms, has completed two years of operations, marking an important milestone in its journey to make credit more accessible, transparent, and easier to navigate for consumers across the country.

In a relatively short span, Quid has grown into one of India’s fastest-scaling AI-powered credit platforms, with over 10 million registered users and partnerships with 50+ financial institutions and NBFCs. Over the past year alone, the platform has facilitated more than ₹500 crore in loan disbursals, an indicator of both growing consumer trust and increasing demand for simpler, more efficient credit solutions.

Quid has witnessed strong adoption across India, with growing traction among salaried professionals, first-time borrowers, and emerging credit segments. The platform is also expanding access to credit intelligence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, reinforcing its belief that informed financial decisions should not be limited by geography.

Commenting on the milestone, Jitesh Shah, Founder of Quid, said, “We started Quid with a simple belief that accessing credit shouldn’t feel complicated or

overwhelming. Over the last two years, we’ve used technology, AI, and bureau-led insights to simplify how people discover and manage credit. Crossing 10 million users is a strong validation of the trust people have placed in us. From here, our focus is clear: helping users find better credit options, manage their debt more effectively, improve their credit health, and ultimately make more confident financial decisions.”

Technology remains at the core of Quid’s platform from intelligent lender matching and eligibility prediction to automated risk assessment and personalised credit recommendations, all powered by deep bureau integrations.