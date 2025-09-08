MARS Cosmetics Appoints Anmol Sahai Mathur as Vice President of Marketing to Lead Its Next Phase of Growth

08th September 2025,New Delhi : MARS Cosmetics, one of India’s fastest-growing beauty brands, has appointed Anmol Sahai Mathur as its new Vice President of Marketing. This strategic leadership move is a pivotal moment as the brand continues to grow from an emerging competitor to a household name in India.

Anmol Sahai Mathur has extensive experience in digital marketing, brand building, and content creator partnerships. With over a decade of experience across industries, he brings a unique blend of digital fluency, brand storytelling, and strategic insight into how today’s consumers think, behave, and engage. Having worked with MARS Cosmetics previously laid a strong foundation in the brand’s core values: affordable, innovative, and high-quality products.

Anmol Sahai Mathur, Vice President Marketing, MARS Cosmetics, stated, “I’m honored to take on this role at MARS as it expands its footprint and redefines beauty standards in India. The brand has always differentiated itself by being bold and open in its beauty philosophy. I look forward to building impactful campaigns that reflect the spirit of our consumers and further strengthen our position as a go-to beauty brand across diverse markets.”

In his career, he has successfully led marketing and content teams across well-known platforms like Triller and Eloelo. Most recently, he served as Digital Marketing Lead at the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), where he led initiatives in social media, influencer marketing, content strategy, and digital branding. With a proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, forecast targets, and drive data-informed storytelling, he brings a balance of agility, creativity, and structure to the table.

With this new position, Anmol will focus on strengthening MARS’s brand identity, growing its digital presence, and creating marketing campaigns that are both creative and meaningful. The emphasis will be on creating consumer relationships through incisive storytelling, emotionally connected campaigns, and truthful, inclusive dialogue faithful to the brand’s ‘Makeup for Everyone’ vision.

Rishabh Sethia, Business Administrator MARS Cosmetics, said, “We are excited to bring back Anmol Sahai Mathur to the MARS family. With his deep understanding of our brand and strong expertise in digital marketing, Anmol is perfect to lead our next phase of growth. We feel that his leadership will play a key role in expanding our reach and forming even stronger bonds with our customers nationwide.”

His professional experience has enabled him to strike a balance between creativity with structure and data with emotion. His leadership will not only be about developing effective marketing campaigns but also about creating meaningful conversations that help people feel seen, accepted, and confident.

This appointment is a testament to MARS Cosmetics’ steady commitment to putting together a solid team and growing its presence throughout India, without compromising its mission of being able to provide high-quality, bold, yet affordable beauty products to everyone.