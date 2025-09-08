Eternal’s Zomato and Blinkit host the second edition of EV Bazaar to accelerate EV adoption among delivery partners

Bengaluru, 8th September, 2025: Eternal’s Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, and Blinkit, a quick commerce company, organized the second edition of EV Bazaar 2025 at NIMHANS Convention Center, Bengaluru today. Building on the first edition of the EV Bazaar held in New Delhi last year, this year’s Bazaar showcased the benefits of using EVs for deliveries to delivery partners.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri K.J. George, Honourable Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka as the Chief Guest. Pradish Krishna, Indian Men’s National Cricket Team and an EV enthusiast, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

The EV Bazaar is an initiative to provide practical guidance to help delivery partners learn about and select the right EV vehicle for their needs. Industry players across the EV ecosystem participated, including manufacturers like BGauss, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motors, Bajaj, Bounce Infinity, Ampere, Motobolt Mobility and Quantum and specialized partners such as EMO Energy. Additionally, over 18 EV players offered test drives and interactive demonstrations, allowing delivery partners to experience the vehicles’ features firsthand. The event also saw participation from financial service providers like Stride Green and charging infrastructure companies like Kazam and Indofast Energy.

Attended by over 1,000 delivery partners onboarded with Zomato and Blinkit, the event recognized and rewarded top EV-based delivery partners, with four winners receiving a free EV bike from EMO Energy, Motovolt Mobility, Quantum Energy and BGauss.

Commenting on the event, Shri K.J. George, Honourable Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka, said, “EVs represent the future of mobility in our country—not only by shielding gig workers from rising fuel costs but also by helping combat air pollution. Karnataka has been at the forefront of EV adoption, with progressive policies and over 5,700 charging stations. I’m proud to see EV Bazaar taking place in Bengaluru. Initiatives like this play a vital role in raising awareness among delivery partners across the state. I commend Zomato and Blinkit for their efforts to educate partners and expand access to EVs, paving the way for a more sustainable future.” Speaking on the initiative, Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Eternal, said, “The second edition of our EV Bazaar is a significant step forward in our mission to achieve greener and cleaner food and quick commerce deliveries. Through this event, we intend to facilitate delivery partners with the knowledge and resources to make a sustainable choice that benefits both their financial wellbeing and the planet. We’re grateful to OEM, EV rental, EV financing and charging infrastructure companies who have come forward to fulfil the growing enthusiasm for EV adoption among delivery partners. Sheetanshu Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer of EMO Energy, Gold Partners for the 2025 edition, remarked, “We are deeply grateful to Zomato and Blinkit for providing this incredible platform to showcase our solutions to delivery partners. At EMO, we remain committed to building India’s largest vehicle-agnostic fast charging ecosystem tailored for last-mile mobility. Initiatives like EV Bazaar bring us one step closer to achieving that vision.”

In a comprehensive “EV Survey 2025,” Zomato and Blinkit surveyed over 2,300 delivery partners to gauge their interest in electric vehicles. The findings confirm strong momentum, with ~71% of partners willing to switch to an EV. This eagerness is primarily driven by the appeal of lower running costs (~72%) and a desire for environmental benefits (61%). The survey also identified the main hurdles to adoption: concerns over vehicle range (61%) and the availability of charging/swapping stations (51%). This highlights the need for a robust and comprehensive infrastructure that supports both fixed and swappable battery models, given their nearly even split in preference.

As of March 2025, Zomato and Blinkit together have over 51,000 EV-based delivery partners. In FY25, EVs on the platforms covered over 150 million clean kilometers delivering food and groceries nationwide. Through 40+ EV collaborations, the ‘Rent an EV’ feature (now also on the Blinkit Partner app) lets delivery partners rent vehicles and access nearby charging and swapping points directly in the apps. Zomato and Blinkit also facilitates EV ownership via financial partnerships and builds awareness through online (in-app) and offline initiatives showcasing EV models and benefits.

These efforts align with Zomato’s sustainability goals, which span eight themes: waste-free world, climate-conscious deliveries, zero hunger, inclusive growth, diversity, equity and inclusion, health safety and wellbeing for all, customer centricity and governance.