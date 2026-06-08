MDEC Highlights AI Sovereignty Agenda at Energy Transition Conference 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 June 2026 – Malaysia’s commitment to building sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and strengthening digital infrastructure resilience took centre stage at the Energy Transition Conference 2026 (ETCon26), where the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) participated in a high-level panel discussion on the future of AI development in the region.

Representing MDEC, Ir. Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, Vice President and Head of the Digital Adoption Division, joined industry experts for the session titled “AI Sovereignty – Building Advantage Amid Global Dependencies.” The discussion examined how Malaysia and ASEAN can accelerate AI adoption while balancing the need for sovereign technological capabilities with the benefits of trusted global partnerships.

Organised by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), ETCon26 was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) and brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, and ecosystem stakeholders to explore the intersection of energy, AI, and digital infrastructure in driving the nation’s future competitiveness. The event also featured participation from government agencies and ministerial leadership, underscoring the strategic importance of digital transformation and energy transition initiatives.

During the panel session, Ir. Wan Murdani highlighted the importance of developing resilient digital ecosystems that support Malaysia’s ambitions to become a leading digital nation and AI-driven economy. The discussion aligned closely with MDEC’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital adoption, strengthen technological capabilities, and create an environment that enables innovation while safeguarding national interests.

Panelists explored several critical enablers required to support the growth of sovereign AI ecosystems, including policy frameworks, talent development, data governance, cloud infrastructure, computing capacity, and sustainable energy resources. The conversation also emphasised the increasing importance of integrating AI development strategies with energy infrastructure planning to ensure scalability and long-term sustainability.

Joining Ir. Wan Murdani on the panel were Lyantoniette Chua of AI Safety Asia and Khalil Nooh, Chief Executive Officer of Mesolitica. The session was moderated by Christine Yong Wei Ling of TNB, who guided discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing countries seeking to establish competitive AI ecosystems amid evolving global technological dependencies.

The panel highlighted the need for ASEAN nations to collaborate on AI advancement while maintaining strategic autonomy in critical areas such as data management, infrastructure development, and talent cultivation. Speakers also stressed that trusted international partnerships remain essential in accelerating innovation and enabling access to global expertise and technology.

The session concluded with strong engagement from attendees, reflecting growing regional momentum toward developing secure, scalable, and energy-aligned AI ecosystems. Participants expressed optimism that continued collaboration between government, industry, and technology stakeholders will help position Malaysia as a key player in the regional AI landscape while supporting broader economic and digital transformation goals.

ETCon26 continues to serve as an important platform for advancing dialogue on the convergence of energy, digital technologies, and innovation, as Malaysia seeks to strengthen its competitiveness in an increasingly AI-powered global economy.