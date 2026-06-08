Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Puri

Bhubaneswar/Puri, June 8: A helicopter carrying Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a precautionary emergency landing in Puri on Monday after adverse weather conditions and strong winds prevented it from landing in Bhubaneswar.

According to officials, the helicopter was diverted to Puri as a safety measure when unfavorable weather conditions disrupted its scheduled landing in Bhubaneswar. The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Soon after the helicopter touched down, police personnel and district administration officials rushed to the site to oversee security arrangements and ensure the Chief Minister’s safety.

Authorities confirmed that the precautionary diversion was carried out in accordance with standard aviation safety protocols. Further details regarding the Chief Minister’s onward travel were awaited at the time of reporting.