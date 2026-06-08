FOAII Raises Key Concerns of Private ITIs, Demands Urgent Reforms in Skill Development Ecosystem

New Delhi, June 8, 2026: The Federation of All India ITIs (FOAII) convened a national press conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, highlighting a range of critical challenges confronting private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India and calling for immediate policy reforms to strengthen the country’s skill development framework.

Addressing media representatives, FOAII leaders outlined several long-pending issues affecting the functioning and growth of private ITIs, which play a significant role in developing a skilled workforce for various industries.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Purushottam Yadav, National General Secretary of FOAII, emphasized the need for policy interventions to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of private vocational training institutions. He stated that private ITIs have been instrumental in supporting India’s skill development mission but continue to face regulatory and operational hurdles.

The federation urged the Government of India to restore the third shift in private ITIs, a move that it believes would significantly enhance training capacity and create more opportunities for youth seeking vocational education.

FOAII also stressed the importance of effective implementation of the NIMI/NIMS framework, reforms in affiliation renewal procedures, and simplification of institutional transfer regulations. According to the federation, existing processes often lead to administrative bottlenecks that impact institutional performance and student outcomes.

Another major concern raised during the conference was the delay in the release of pending payments under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. Federation leaders noted that prolonged payment delays have created financial stress for many training institutions engaged in skill development initiatives.

The organization further called for expansion of unit capacities in ITIs and the implementation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) provisions to promote greater accessibility and inclusivity in vocational education.

A significant proposal presented by FOAII was the establishment of an independent regulatory board dedicated to ITIs. The federation argued that a specialized regulatory body could ensure better governance, transparency, and policy implementation across the sector.

Additionally, FOAII demanded comprehensive reforms in accreditation and certification processes, stating that streamlined procedures would improve operational efficiency and help institutions focus more on delivering quality skill training.

Addressing the gathering, Shailendra Acharya, National President of FOAII, reiterated the federation’s commitment to working collaboratively with policymakers to strengthen India’s vocational education ecosystem. He emphasized that empowering private ITIs is essential to achieving the nation’s broader goals of employment generation, industrial growth, and workforce readiness.

The press conference witnessed participation from representatives of private ITIs, education stakeholders, and members of the media. FOAII expressed hope that the concerns and recommendations presented during the event would receive serious consideration from the government and contribute to the development of a more robust and responsive skill development framework in India.

As India continues to focus on enhancing employability and building a future-ready workforce, stakeholders believe that addressing the challenges faced by private ITIs will be crucial in meeting the country’s growing demand for skilled professionals across sectors.