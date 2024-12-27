Meet four rural farmers who have scripted million-dollar success stories

Their journey also highlights the role that initiatives like the Millionaire Farmer Development Programme (MFDP) play in strengthening India’s agricultural sector

India’s agriculture sector supports the livelihoods of approximately 42.3 percent of the population and contributes 18.2 percent to the nation’s GDP, according to The Economic Survey 2023-24. In the face of climate change, extreme weather events, and disrupted monsoon cycles, it is imperative to empower struggling farmers by helping them to adopt modern farming practices and technologies. This approach is also crucial for advancing the goal of food security. In addition to government-led initiatives like e-NAM and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, various projects by non-profit organizations are significantly supporting farmers across states. One example that stands out is the Millionaire Farmers Development Programme (MFDP) by Transform Rural India, a development design company. This program has enabled farmers in rural Jharkhand to overcome challenges and achieve remarkable success through targeted training and support. These ‘millionaire’ farmers exemplify resilience and innovation, proving the transformative potential of such initiatives.

Nikki Kumari:

A farmer from Purana Pani in Ranchi’s Bero Block, Nikki Kumari, struggled with low yields on her 6-7 acres due to traditional farming methods and limited knowledge of modern techniques. However, a turning point came when she enrolled in the Millionaire Farmer Development Programme (MFDP) after learning about it at a local cluster-level meeting. The program introduced her to modern agricultural practices, including crop planning, drip irrigation, and multi-tier farming. It also provided practical training in nursery raising, mulching, and grafting. By leveraging government schemes and securing an SHG loan, she installed a solar lift irrigation system, transforming her fields into a model of efficient and sustainable farming. This approach doubled her income, earning her Rs 12 to Rs 13 lakh per season from an investment of Rs 6 lakh. Nikki’s dedication and hard work in the fields also enabled her to build a new home, purchase a tractor to enhance farming efficiency and enroll her daughters in a quality school. Her success now inspires farmers from other villages, who visit her farm to learn from her experience.

Haricharan Oraon:

Hailing from Dhurleta village in Jharkhand, Haricharan Oraon, endured a life of relentless hardship. He was forced to abandon his education after the eighth grade due to financial constraints. He and his father scavenged wild tubers from the forest to survive and seeking better prospects, Haricharan laboured in Punjab for a decade, only to return home to the same struggles. Determined to change his family’s fate, he began farming their small plot of land, but traditional methods yielded meagre returns. Later, with MFDP’s support, he was able to embrace innovations which transformed his approach to agriculture. His initial success with cucumber cultivation in a net house itself earned him over Rs 40,000, igniting a passion for further advancements. He soon diversified his crops and adopted organic practices, leading to a substantial increase in his annual income from Rs 2.65 lakh to Rs 10.75 lakh over four years. He today actively trains fellow farmers, creating a collective movement towards sustainable and profitable farming in his village.

Pinki Kumari:

Pinki Kumari, a 26-year-old from Fadilmarcha village in Jharkhand, faced severe financial instability despite her wholehearted dedication to farming. Her annual income was a meagre Rs 2,45,000, despite investing significant effort and resources. The lack of access to modern agricultural techniques and government support further intensified her family’s struggles. At a point when the future seemed uncertain and financial instability loomed large, Pinki joined the MFDP. There, she not only gained newfound knowledge but also valuable lessons that boosted her confidence and determination. This led her to establish a protected nursery and adopt advanced practices. Accordingly, her annual income soared to Rs 13,24,000, a fourfold increase. Today, beyond personal success, Pinki is a true inspiration in her community, sharing her knowledge and empowering fellow farmers to embrace modern agriculture, thereby uplifting the entire village.

Krishna Kumar:

After failing to get deserved yields with traditional farming methods alone, Krishna Kumar from Badri village in Getalsud started looking for alternative ways to improve cultivation. Since farming is his passion, he could not think of any other way to enhance his family’s livelihood. After joining the MFDP, he was able to identify scientific farming techniques tailored to his region’s conditions and explore the possibilities of mixed cropping. He soon diversified his crops to include tomatoes, chillies, brinjals, and various vegetables, which led to a substantial increase in productivity and income. Krishna’s earnings rose to Rs 10 to 12 lakh, significantly enhancing his family’s financial stability. His success story stands as a testament to the transformative impact of specialised programmes like MFDP and the importance of capacity building in unlocking the untapped potential of India’s agricultural sector. As a role model for young farmers in the region, he continues to inspire others to embrace self-sufficiency.