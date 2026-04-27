Meevaa foods by Zappfresh appoints Rajneesh Bhasin as Independent Director

New Delhi, April 27: Meevaa foods by Zappfresh, an export-grade frozen food platform specialising in vegetarian offerings, has appointed Rajneesh Bhasin as an Independent Director on its board. The appointment comes at a time when the company is entering a more structured phase of growth, with a focus on scaling operations, strengthening processes, and building long-term institutional capabilities. Through this move, Meevaa Foods aims to bring in external perspective and governance depth to support its expansion across fresh, frozen, and value-added food categories.

The objective behind this appointment is to strengthen board-level oversight and align the company’s growth with stronger governance and strategic discipline. As Meevaa foods works towards scaling, the addition of an Independent Director is intended to support more structured decision-making, enhance leadership depth, and ensure that growth is both sustainable and process-driven. Rajneesh Bhasin’s experience in consumer businesses and supply chains is expected to contribute to building a more resilient and scalable organisation.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajneesh Bhasin, Independent Director at Zappfresh, said,

”Meevaa Foods (Avyom Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.) has built a credible position in the fresh and frozen food space, supported by its supply chain capabilities and focus on quality. Having spent several years building and scaling consumer businesses across categories, including food and FMCG, I see strong potential in Meevaa foods operating model and its ability to create long-term value. As an Independent Director, my focus will be on strengthening governance frameworks, supporting strategic priorities, and helping build institutional capabilities that can sustain long-term growth. As the company expands across categories and markets, it becomes important to ensure that growth is consistent, disciplined, and backed by strong processes. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to support this next phase of structured and sustainable growth.”

Deepanshu Manchanda, Managing Director, Zappfresh, added,

“As we enter the next phase of our journey, strengthening governance and bringing in experienced perspectives at the board level becomes increasingly important. Rajneesh brings a deep understanding of consumer businesses, category building, and supply chain management, which will be valuable as we continue to scale. His guidance will help us build a more structured organisation while staying focused on quality, consistency, and long-term value creation. This appointment is aligned with our broader vision of building a strong, future-ready food platform across fresh and value-added categories.”

Zappfresh’s entry into ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook segments through the launch of Meevaa Foods, curated by Avyom, reflects a broader shift in consumption patterns, particularly across urban markets. This has been further strengthened by the company’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Avyom Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., enabling deeper capabilities in processing, product development, and distribution, supported by export-certified facilities and processes.

With increasing consumer preference for convenience-led formats and organised food brands, the fresh and frozen food categories are witnessing steady growth. Meevaa foods is focusing on building consistency in product quality, improving supply chain efficiency, and expanding its presence across value-added categories in a more structured manner.

The appointment of Rajneesh Bhasin is expected to support this phase by bringing additional oversight, strengthening execution discipline, and contributing to the company’s long-term strategic direction.