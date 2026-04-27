Crossing Borders for Hope: Nepal Teen with Severe Epilepsy Successfully Treated at Max Hospital, Vaishali

Ghaziabad, Apr 27: In a powerful story of resilience, cross-border trust, and cutting-edge medical care, doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, has successfully treated a 14-year-old boy from Nepal suffering from severe drug-resistant epilepsy through advanced Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) therapy.

Kavya Acharya, had been battling epilepsy since childhood. Diagnosed with a genetic problem in the brain that causes repeated seizures and affects a child’s growth and development, he was experiencing 12–15 seizures every day despite multiple anti-seizure medications. After exhausting treatment options in Nepal , the family travelled to India with hope for their only child, placing their trust in the expertise at Max Super Speciality Hospital , Vaishali .

Upon arrival at the hospital , Kavya underwent an extensive pre-medical and surgical evaluation. The results confirmed a multifocal and non-localizable seizure origin, ruling out curative brain surgery as a treatment option.

Speaking on the case, Dr. Gaurav Bansal, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital , Vaishali , said, “Managing medically refractory epilepsy in children is extremely challenging. In Kavya’s case, conventional curative brain surgery was not feasible. After detailed evaluation, we recommended Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) as a scientifically proven and safe neuromodulation therapy. The procedure involved implantation of a small programmable device under the skin in the chest, which delivers controlled electrical impulses to the vagus nerve (major nerve in the body that connects the brain to important organs) to regulate abnormal brain activity.” Speaking further, Dr. Gaurav Batra, Consultant Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital , Vaishali , said, “This approach allows us to reduce seizure burden without directly operating on the brain. What makes this case truly meaningful is not just the clinical success, but the hope it offers to families dealing with similar complex neurological conditions. This case represents an important milestone in strengthening our comprehensive epilepsy program. With advanced neuromodulation therapies like VNS, we are able to offer effective treatment options even in the most complex and previously untreatable cases.”

The surgery was completed successfully , followed by close monitoring in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Kavya made a stable recovery and was discharged within 2 days. In a remarkable early response, his seizure frequency has reduced to occasional episodes significantly improving his quality of life. While VNS therapy typically delivers gradual benefits over time, this early progress has brought immense relief and optimism to his family, who now look forward to a more stable and hopeful future.