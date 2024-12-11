Metal Fabrication and Machining Business Acquired by Elmsley Capital

Philadelphia, PA, December 11, 2024 — BMI Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading advisory firm specializing in sell-side M&A for privately held businesses, is proud to announce the successful sale of Byrne Chiarlone LP, a Chester, PA-based metal fabricator, to Chicago-based Elmsley Capital. BMI was retained by Byrne Chiarlone LP to lead the transaction process.

Byrne Chiarlone LP which consists of William A. Schmidt & Sons, K. Wagner Machine and ERS (Engineered Resin Solutions) has been known for its precision and reliability in metal fabrication, machining and industrial coatings. For Elmsley Capital, this acquisition strengthens their position in the custom products segment. Elmsley intends to retain the independence of the Byrne Chiarlone business units and build on its legacy. David Olson, BMI’s lead advisor on the deal commented, “We had a lot of interest in Byrne Chiarlone and we were pleased to complete the transaction with a quality organization like Elmsley Capital.”

Don Byrne, Co-Owner of Byrne Chiarlone LP, praised BMI’s approach: “BMI was very professional. They did a good job marketing, vetting offers, developing buyers who were serious purchasers, and handled the negotiation and due diligence phase very well.” Co-Owner Mike Chiarlone added: “BMI was very experienced in the buy/sell transaction industry. They were very professional, listened to our concerns, and advocated solutions on our behalf.”

The acquisition by Elmsley Capital positions Byrne Chiarlone LP for continued success while ensuring a seamless ownership transition. Elmsley Capital’s experience in operational and financial strategy will support Byrne Chiarlone LP in scaling its capabilities and maintaining its strong industry reputation.