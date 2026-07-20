Midnight Media Solutions Launches Mixed Bag – A Lifetime of Lessons by Debut Author Devi Anandan

Mumbai, 20 July 2026: Proving that dreams have no expiry date, Midnight Media Solutions successfully conceptualized, published and launched Mixed Bag – A Lifetime of Lessons, the debut poetry collection by renowned educationist, writer and orator Devi Anandan, at Title Waves, St. Paul Media Complex, Bandra, Mumbai.

The literary evening brought together distinguished personalities from the worlds of theatre, education, literature and media to celebrate an inspiring journey from the classroom to the written word.

The book was unveiled by Raell Padamsee, one of India’s most respected theatre personalities and communication experts, in the presence of Joyce Arora, former senior media professional, R. Giridharan, psychologist, author and sports commentator, and Anuradha Katial, Executive Director of Veer Bhagat Singh Vidyalaya and former Principal of Bombay Cambridge School.

The program opened with a soulful prayer by Smt. Kalyani, creating a serene and reflective atmosphere before the unveiling ceremony.

The highlight of the evening was an engaging conversation with author Devi Anandan, who shared the inspiration behind Mixed Bag, a collection of poems born from a lifetime of experiences, relationships, gratitude, resilience and hope. Through an interactive discussion, the distinguished guests reflected on the enduring relevance of literature and the importance of pursuing one’s passion at every stage of life.

The audience enthusiastically participated in the interactive Q&A session and later interacted with the author during an exclusive book signing session.

Distinguished Voices

Raell Padamsee said:

“Books have the power to outlive generations. Devi Anandan’s journey reminds us that it is never too late to discover our creative voice and inspire others through it.”

Joyce Arora remarked:

“This book is a celebration of life’s simple yet profound moments. Devi’s words reflect authenticity, compassion and wisdom that readers across generations will relate to.”

R. Giridharan observed:

“Education shapes minds, while literature touches hearts. Devi Anandan has successfully bridged both through this remarkable collection.”

Speaking on the occasion, Devi Anandan said:

“This book is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. Every poem carries a piece of my journey, my gratitude and the lessons life has generously taught me. I hope every reader finds a reflection of their own life within these pages.”

Representing the publisher, Shobha Coutinho, Founder & CEO, Midnight Media Solutions, said:

“Every meaningful story deserves a meaningful beginning. At Midnight Media Solutions, our vision is to discover, publish and celebrate voices that inspire society. Launching Mixed Bag is another step in our commitment to building a vibrant literary ecosystem where dreams become published realities.”

The evening concluded with high tea and networking among authors, educators, literary enthusiasts and invited guests, making it a memorable celebration of creativity, perseverance and new beginnings.

With Mixed Bag – A Lifetime of Lessons, Midnight Media Solutions continues to strengthen its position as a strategic publishing and literary management company, offering end-to-end services including publishing, editing, book design, book launches, public relations, media outreach and literary event curation.

About the Author

Devi Anandan is an accomplished educationist, writer, singer and orator whose distinguished career has inspired generations of students. Mixed Bag – A Lifetime of Lessons is her debut poetry collection, reflecting the experiences, emotions and wisdom gathered over a lifetime.

About Midnight Media Solutions

Midnight Media Solutions is a strategic communications, publishing and experiential marketing company specializing in book publishing, literary launches, public relations, brand storytelling, intellectual properties, corporate events and integrated marketing solutions. The company is committed to transforming ideas into impactful experiences while bringing inspiring stories to life.

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