SEEDS Fincap Awarded Prestigious Gold Client Protection Certification by MFR, Italy

Gurugram, Haryana,20th July 2026 — SEEDS Fincap, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company, proudly announces receiving the prestigious Gold-level Client Protection Certification (CPC) following a rigorous audit by the global rating agency MFR (MicroFinanza Rating), Italy.

The Gold Certification is the industry’s highest recognition, awarded to institutions demonstrating exceptional adherence to global client protection standards. MFR comprehensively assessed SEEDS Fincap across critical dimensions, including fair treatment, transparency, responsible pricing, data privacy, and the prevention of over-indebtedness. Earning this top tier confirms that ethical principles are deeply embedded into the company’s institutional culture and field-level operations.

“Achieving the Gold Client Protection Certification is a monumental milestone for SEEDS Fincap and a direct reflection of our steadfast dedication to our customers,” stated Mr. Subhash Chandra Acharya, MD & CEO. “This recognition validates the rigorous work our entire team has put into building a secure, customer-centric framework, ensuring clients are empowered and protected at every step.”

“This certification underscores the strength of our internal controls and compliance frameworks,” added Mr. Avishek Sarkar, Chief Risk Officer (CRO). “We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of risk management and governance, ensuring that our institutional growth is always aligned with the financial safety and well-being of our clients.”

As SEEDS Fincap expands its reach, this certification assures clients and stakeholders of its uncompromising operational standards. The organization remains dedicated to championing responsible financial inclusion while upholding the absolute highest benchmarks of ethical lending.

About SEEDS FINCAP PRIVATE LIMITED

Empowering Entrepreneurs, Fueling Growth

Who We Are

Seeds Fincap Private Limited is a dynamic and fast-growing Non-Banking Financial Company-Non-Deposit (NBFC-ND) committed to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with customized financial solutions. Established in 2019 and operational since April 2021, we have swiftly become a trusted name in the financial ecosystem, driving entrepreneurial success and financial inclusion across the country.

Visionary Leadership

Founded by industry veterans Subhash Chandra Acharya and Avishek Sarkar, who bring over 15 years of rich experience across NBFCs and rating agencies, Seeds Fincap is built on a strong foundation of expertise and innovation. Their leadership has propelled the company to new heights, making it a preferred financial partner for MSMEs. With a data-driven approach, robust credit mechanisms, and cutting-edge technology, we are redefining the lending experience.

Our Impact & Achievements – Remarkable Growth in Approx. 5.5 Years

• AUM: ₹710+ Crores and growing rapidly

• Total Disbursement: ₹1,600+ Crores

• Entrepreneurs Empowered: Over 1,25,000 MSMEs

• Branch Network: 160 branches across 132 districts