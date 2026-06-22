Singapore, June 22: AI infrastructure company OrcaRouter has announced the launch of Routing DSL , a programmable routing framework designed to help developers orchestrate and optimize AI workloads across more than 200 large language models through a single interface.

The launch comes amid growing industry discussions around model accessibility and AI infrastructure resilience. Following restrictions on access to Claude Fable 5 under recent export-control measures, many developers and organizations have been evaluating options and searching for a “Fable 5 alternative” that can support production AI workloads without dependence on a single model provider.

According to the company, Routing DSL enables developers to define routing logic in code, allowing requests to be evaluated, distributed, combined, and governed across multiple AI models based on factors such as complexity, latency, cost, safety policies, and business requirements.

“Organizations are increasingly looking beyond reliance on a single model provider and exploring more flexible approaches to AI deployment,” said a spokesperson for OrcaRouter. “Routing DSL enables developers to build strategies that combine specialized models, automate escalation paths, and optimize performance according to their specific objectives.”

According to the company, the framework allows teams to route routine requests to cost-efficient models, escalate complex prompts to advanced models, execute multiple models in parallel, establish fallback chains, and implement governance controls before execution.

Industry observers note that as AI applications become more sophisticated and agent-driven, orchestration and routing layers are emerging as important components of the enterprise AI stack. Rather than focusing solely on model selection, organizations are increasingly investing in systems that manage how different models work together across production environments.

OrcaRouter stated that Routing DSL is intended to serve as a programmable control layer for AI applications, enabling organizations to manage intelligence composition, reliability, governance, and cost optimization from a centralized platform.

The company said the framework works alongside its existing adaptive routing engine, observability tools, governance controls, guardrails, and security features aimed at supporting large-scale AI deployments.

Routing DSL is available immediately to all OrcaRouter users.

Founded by Continuum AI Pte. Ltd., OrcaRouter provides access to more than 200 AI models through a unified API and routing infrastructure designed for enterprise and developer use.

Availability

Routing DSL is available immediately to all OrcaRouter users.

Documentation: docs.orcarouter.ai/routing/routing-dsl

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About OrcaRouter

OrcaRouter is an OpenAI-compatible AI Gateway developed by Continuum AI Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The platform provides access to more than 200 AI models through a single API endpoint and offers routing, observability, governance, and deployment tools for AI applications.