Mirari Unveils the ‘Empire State Collection’: A Dazzling Tribute to Urban Grandeur

Mirari, the internationally acclaimed luxury fine jewellery brand, proudly presents its latest high jewellery line — The Empire State Collection. This collection is a bold celebration of urban sophistication, inspired by the towering skylines, luminous lights, and vibrant rhythm of iconic metropolitan cities.

Paying homage to the spirit of the modern woman, each piece embodies power, elegance, and individuality. Signature highlights from the collection include the radiant and dynamic City Glitz Green Enamel Band, the richly detailed 5th Avenue Spire Lapis Choker Necklace, and the striking City Icon Red Coral Ring.

Other standout designs include the City Aspirations Blue Enamel Necklace, City Gleam Lapis Bracelet, the structured Empire State Hoops, and the dramatic Majestic Spire Black Onyx Necklace. The versatile Urban Stack and the bold City Lights Bracelet complete the line — each created with Mirari’s signature precision and excellence.

Crafted using the finest gemstones, enamel work, and precious metals, the pieces are available in multiple colour options to suit a wide range of styles and preferences. Every jewel in this collection is a statement in itself — designed to transition effortlessly from day to evening, boardroom to ballroom.

Mirari’s founder and lead designer, Mira Gulati, infuses the collection with a strong design philosophy that merges contemporary global aesthetics with fine Indian craftsmanship, delivering a collection that is as empowering as it is exquisite.